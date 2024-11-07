You can visit a real-life Hallmark town a few hours outside Toronto this winter

With the holidays just around the corner, ’tis the season for twinkling lights, overdressed Christmas trees and fanciful, feel-good Hallmark movies. If you’ve ever dreamed of immersing yourself in one of those larger-than-life holiday rom-coms, look no further than Almonte, Ontario.

Just outside Ottawa, Almonte is known as Ontario’s Christmas Town — or mini Hollywood North, according to the New York Times. A favourite spot for Hallmark productions, this delightful little town on the Canadian Mississippi River has become synonymous with holiday movies. And for good reason — it’s irresistibly charming.

From historic buildings and scenic streets to bespoke shops and dining spots, this 19th-century mill town has a knack for captivating audiences and visitors alike. So, if you’re looking for a fairy-tale getaway this winter, Almonte is the place to be. It’s quite literally a real-life Hallmark town. Here are some of the best things to do to make the most of this charming town.

Light up the night

On Dec. 6, join an Almonte Christmas tradition. Featuring live performances, tasty treats and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, this holiday street party is popular among all ages. Peruse the seasonal vendor market, fill up on hot cocoa, and for the 19+ crowd, try adding a dash of Vodkow to your drink — it’s a locally produced spirit distilled from milk. To wrap up the evening, enjoy a spectacular fireworks display that’s sure to fill the sky with cheer.

Almonte in concert

Enjoy an enchanting evening of classical music performed within the historic walls of Almonte’s Old Town Hall. Hosted by the town’s Arts Council, this year-round event features various special performances by internationally acclaimed talent. To get you into the holiday spirit, save the date for Dec. 7 to experience the narrated musical journey of J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow.

Almonte Riverwalk

Bundle up, bring a friend and explore the Riverwalk. Beautiful at any time of year, this panoramic trail along the Ontario Mississippi River offers plenty to see. Winding under rail overpasses, meandering through parks, and past landmarks such as the Victoria Woollen Mill, this scenic waterfront trail also brings you through the heart of town. During winter, pause to marvel at Almonte’s waterfalls, where crystalized mist rises from rapids that rush over surreal ice formations.

Kintail Country Christmas

Take a 10-minute drive outside Almonte to the historic Mill of Kintail Conservation Area. Once the site of an 1830s grain mill, the historic building now houses two museums dedicated to locals, James Naismith (creator of basketball) and R. Tait Mackenzie (a sculptor). Surrounding the mill, discover nature trails and outdoor activities fit for any season. On Dec. 14, stop by for the Kintail Country Christmas celebration. Enjoy an afternoon of festivities, including a horse-drawn sleigh ride, woodland scavenger hunt, entertainment and more. Warm up by the fire, take a photo with Santa, and enjoy a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and holiday treats.

Almonte Christmas Night Parade

Every December, the town of Almonte gathers to celebrate the holiday season with a dazzling night cavalcade. This year’s celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 and promises an evening of luminous floats, carolling, cocoa, hot dogs, prizes and more. Bring your skates and hit the ice after the parade for an enchanting evening on the outdoor rink — and don’t forget to bring a donation for the Scouts food drive, too.

Mount Pakenham

The snow-dusted ski hills of Mount Pakenham are a great addition to your visit to Almonte. Get a day pass and hit the slopes for the perfect winter escape. Whether you’re interested in snowboarding, skiing or even snowshoeing, you’ll find cold weather activities fit for any age or skill level. Afterward, head back to Almonte for a relaxing overnight at one of the many welcoming B&Bs in town.

Winter Night Market

On the evening of Nov. 28, Almonte’s Mill Street will transform into a sparkling outdoor night market. Closed to traffic from 5-8 p.m., enjoy a street festival filled with live music, great food and, of course, plenty of shopping! In a town known for its many artists and craftspeople, take some time to explore the many local vendor stalls and come upon a unique find for that special someone — just in time for the holidays!

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm

For an extra dose of holiday spirit, head over to nearby Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm. It’s a favoured filming location for Hallmark movies. For family-friendly fun, bundle up and spend some time traversing the fields in search of your very own Christmas tree. Once you’ve found it, snap some frame-worthy pics and get chopping! Afterward, warm your toes by the fire and enjoy the many onsite festivities.

Mill Street shopping and sights

Not only does Mill Street offer visitors a great spot for holiday shopping, but it’s also a scenic part of town for a stroll. Pass by historic landmarks like the Victoria Woolen Mill, which dates back to the 1850s, and 65 Mill St. with its ornate 19th-century balcony. Snap a photo with the bronze statue of basketball inventor James Naismith before admiring the gabled roofs and a clock tower of the former Almonte post office (you may recognize this Romanesque Revival building from several Hallmark films). While on Mill Street, pop inside the many boutiques that line the avenue and come upon everything from unique handicrafts, clothing, and art to antiques and collectibles.

Almonte for food lovers

From homestyle bakeries and laid-back eateries to fine dining or curated food markets, Almonte has plenty of gastro delights. For a taste of nostalgia, drop by Superior Restaurant — a 1940s-era greasy spoon. Serving generous portions of American comfort food like fried chicken, burgers, milkshakes and more, be sure to pack your appetite. For authentic Italian fare, be sure to visit Cafe Positano. This picturesque spot on the ground floor of the former post office is a favourite for Hallmark productions. For those seeking a meal served with style, explore the dynamic menu at The Stirling. Here, you’ll enjoy items like oysters on the half shell, fully loaded caesars, charcuterie, brunch and locally sourced delicacies.