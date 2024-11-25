This small Ontario village is home to a magical new Christmas market

There’s no better way to celebrate the magic and nostalgia of the holiday season than by making a fun-filled excursion to a Christmas market, and The Elora Christmas Market is the perfect place to start!

Elora, Ontario, considered “Ontario’s prettiest town,” is a charming riverside village nestled in Wellington County. It’s only about a 90-minute drive from Toronto, and this season, the town has transformed into the ultimate winter wonderland, offering visitors a picturesque and festive retreat known for its old-world European feel.

The Elora Christmas Market stretches across 12,000 feet — stroll along the European-like cobblestoned streets lined with designer cedar wood chalets and handmade, real-wood Muskoka chairs, and stay toasty around the open-air fire tables.

The market is filled with charming artisan goods sold by local vendors, including gourmet foods, fashion, boutique home accessories, local art pieces and tons of stocking stuffers, so rest assured that you’ll find the most perfect gifts for your loved ones. On weekends, the market will be filled with live holiday singing with performances by the living Christmas tree and in the main chalet shopping area. Of course, the chalet market will also offer tons of festive food pop-ups, tasty hot chocolates and other unique drinks, so bring your appetite!

For a more refined holiday foodie experience, check out The Wild Tart for European-style patisserie and their signature afternoon tea events. Or visit the Elora Mill and The Evelyn for a taste of fine dining. If you fancy a late-night drink, check out The Badley! For unique holiday-inspired beverages, visit the Elora Brewing Company, which is known for its delicious craft beers brewed on-site, or the Elora Distilling Company, which offers handcrafted spirits like gin, vodka, whiskey and more!

The holidays won’t be festive without the lights — the market is lit with over 88,000 dazzling LED lights that culminate at the town’s gorgeous 35-foot sparkling Christmas tree! There will also be 150 other decorated trees adorned with lights and ornaments lining the streets, adding to the town’s magical ambiance.

After you’re done eating and shopping, head over to The Gorge Cinema for a bit of holiday movie magic. This is Canada’s oldest active rectory cinema and it will screen classic Christmas faves, including Elf, Home Alone, The Polar Express and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, every Saturday and Sunday during the market season at 2 p.m.

With free entry seven days a week, all season long, and tons of daytime and nighttime winter activities, this is a charming winter getaway that won’t break the bank, and is the perfect place for a day trip or a week day escape for families, couples and solo travelers alike!

The Elora Christmas Market runs day and night, Nov. 21 – Dec. 29. The chalet and fire table areas are open Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, as well as all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 21 to Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

