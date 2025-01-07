The best places in Ontario for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing adventures

The landscapes in Ontario transform into picturesque winter wonderlands filled with snow-covered forests and frozen lakes when the cold weather hits, providing magical backdrops for snowshoeing and skiing! So, bundle up and check out these conservation areas and nature reserves for the most amazing cross-country and snowshoeing adventures across the province.

The majestic snow and the vastness of Algonquin Park’s ski trail network make the park a perfect place for a winter getaway. According to Ontario Parks, there are 71 km of groomed ski trails across three trail networks, so you’ll discover loops of varying lengths and difficulties. The Leaf Lake Ski Trail system is best for experienced skiers as the track-set trails wind through hardwood forests, allowing explorers to see some of the most beautiful vistas and wildlife in Algonquin Park!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Algonquin Provincial Park (@algonquin_pp)

The 7.5-km Track and Tower Trail is one of the Park’s more popular paths, featuring a spectacular lookout over Cache Lake. It’s also a popular area for birdwatching and hiking, so you’ll likely meet up with other winter wanderers. For accommodations, three lodges are located inside the park: Arowhon Pines Resort, Bartlett Lodge, and Killarney Lodge, but visitors can also explore other accommodations outside the park (including couple’s resorts and spas for a peaceful getaway). The park is just over a 3-hour drive from Toronto, but its breathtaking scenery is a must on your winter bucket list. (Ontario 60, Ontario).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenic Caves Nature Adventures (@sceniccavesnatureadventures)

The Scenic Caves are set within one of Canada’s eighteen UNESCO biosphere reserves at the highest point of the Niagara Escarpment, so you can admire the beauty of the winter scenery as you cross-country ski along the pristine 27-km trail network or snowshoe along the 12 km trail! All trails are professionally groomed and track-set daily (bonus: they include access to Southern Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge). After a long day of cross-country skiing, sip on some hot cocoa in the warm-up building near the main entrance area. Get some rest at the nearby Blue Mountain Resort or at any one of the cozy inns and vacation rentals in the Collingwood area. (260 Scenic Caves Rd, The Blue Mountains, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arrowhead Provincial Park (@arrowheadprovpark)

This park is nestled in the heart of Muskoka, just north of Huntsville (about 2.5 hours from Toronto). In addition to the park’s majestic ice trail, visitors can explore 32 km of cross-country ski trails, ranging from beginner to expert levels, and more than 8 km of marked snowshoe trails through mature hardwood forests. Muskoka is known for its breathtaking scenery so it’s the perfect location for a weekend getaway. The town has more than 100 accommodations to escape to, including rustic cabins, charming boutique hotels, family-run lodges, quaint inns, cottage resorts, and historic bed and breakfasts. (451 Arrowhead Park Rd, Huntsville, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highlands Nordic (@highlandsnordic)

This Duntroon ski resort is located in the Niagara Escarpment, just under 2 hours from Toronto. With amazing views of the Georgian Bay, 25 km of ski trails, single-track trails for racing, and an 8000-square-foot lodge — it’s no surprise it’s known as Ontario’s premier cross-country skiing centre! There are tons of cute resorts and spas nearby that will complete your getaway. (1182 Nottawasaga Concession 10 S Duntroon, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinery Provincial Park (@pineryprovpark)

This stunning park offers 40 km of ski trails, including four trails that are track-set for classic cross-country skiing, ranging from 4.2 km to 11 km. Visitors can snowshoe along walking trails or ungroomed roadways and trails. Winter camping for tents and recreational trailers is available in the park’s Riverside Area 1, or you can opt for more rustic accommodations in a yurt! This tent-like structure is equipped with electric heating, lights, tables, and bunkbeds for up to six people. (9526 Lakeshore Rd, Grand Bend, ON).

After cross-country skiing, make sure to check out the top 6 ski resorts near Toronto!