These are the top skating trails to visit in Toronto this season

If you love to skate but the thought of being confined to the monotony of a circular rink is hardly your idea of fun, there are a ton of trails in and around Toronto you can glide on, all while taking in breathtaking winter landscapes.

Lace up and get ready to practice your forward swizzles and backward wiggles at these skating trails across Toronto. And always check for service alerts on the City of Toronto website before visiting!

3145 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Located along a picturesque stretch of wooded shoreline, this 250-metre-long trail first opened back in 2010 and holds the honour of being Toronto’s very first figure-eight rink. Nestled in a waterfront park known as being one of the best sites for bird watching in Toronto, the trail is adjacent to the historic Powerhouse Recreation Centre, and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

250 Fort York Blvd.

The Bentway opened earlier in December and offers skaters a truly urban experience with a 220-metre loop located under the Gardiner Expressway. On-site skate rentals, hot beverages and lessons are also available — come by on Mondays for free hot chocolate and on Thursdays for free skate rentals!

455 Cosburn Ave.

This seven-acre park has both an ice rink and skating trail and is a popular destination for both pros and beginners. The double-pad rink allows for non-stop public skate and features ample parking.

420 Yonge St.

Described as an “architectural jewel,” the five-metre-wide circular trail located at College Park opened in 2019 and is fittingly named after Canadian figure skater, Barbara Ann Scott, the first non-European to win a world championship in skating back in 1947. Surrounded by skyscrapers, the trail features environmentally-friendly technology in its refrigeration system which is non-toxic and non-flammable and has no net greenhouse gas effects.

550 Broadview Ave.

Already a popular destination for sledding, Riverdale Park East features both an artificial ice rink and a skating trail. The space also includes a Zamboni station, a large playground and a winter lounge.

550 Bayview Ave.

This picturesque skate trail under the exposed beams of an old brick factory will give you all the festive feels even when the holidays are over thanks to the winter trees decked out in lights that you’ll be skating around. With free public skating during the holidays and on weekends, head to Evergreen Brick Works for some ice time and then check the schedule for their many markets to do some shopping afterwards.

150 Greenwood Ave.

Home to the city’s first covered outdoor artificial ice rink, Greenwood Park also has its own skating trail. A small, winding path adjacent to the artificial rink and surrounding some greenery, it’s a nice alternative to a classic rink