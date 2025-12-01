5 incredible foodie gifts for the Toronto eater who’s tried everything

For the Toronto foodie who already seems to have (eaten) everything, giving the usual gift card feels… tired. This holiday season, skip the predictable and go straight for experiences that feed the senses, not just the stomach. From streets steeped in flavour to theatrical tasting menus and dinner mysteries, here are three foodie adventures guaranteed to wow anyone who considers themselves a connoisseur of the city’s eats.

1. Culinary Adventure Co. Chinatown + Kensington Market Tour

Step off the beaten path and into a three-hour stroll through two of Toronto’s most flavour-packed neighbourhoods. Along the way, taste over 18 festive bites: steaming dim sum, Vietnamese street snacks, Mexican treats and Ontario artisan cheese, all paired with stories that turn the streets into an edible snow globe. Wander past colourful storefronts, uncover hidden history and soak in the holiday lights glinting off Kensington’s cobblestones. $129 Adult | $124 Senior 60+ | $124 Children 6-12

2. Chef’s Table at Richmond Station

For a front-row seat to culinary wizardry, this is the gift that keeps giving. Guests sit at the kitchen counter with Top Chef Canada winner Carl Heinrich as he orchestrates a six-course seasonal tasting menu. From oysters to Honeycrisp apple pavé, each dish is a mini performance, paired with wine or sparkling drinks. It’s dinner theatre at its tastiest because sometimes, the best seats in Toronto are right next to the action. $1

3. Secret City’s ‘The Perfect Bite’ Murder Mystery Dinner at Peter Pan Bistro

Who says dinner can’t come with intrigue? At this interactive experience inspired by Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery, each course hides a clue, and every bite moves the story forward. With secrets darkly delicious and twists around every corner, it’s a gift that keeps guests guessing — and munching — until the very end. Perfect for friends or family who love solving puzzles as much as they love dessert. $169 per person.

4. Gelato tasting at Death in Venice

Death in Venice isn’t just scooping gelato — it’s running a full-blown flavour lab on Dundas. This tasting session serves up 16 courses of the shop’s mega hits and strangest experiments, all while breaking down the science that separates gelato from ice cream. Think cheeseboard gelato, seasonal specials and whatever the team is tinkering with that week. After the tasting, you’ll step behind the scenes into the production lab where every idea gets tested. The experience is led by the owner — a chemical engineer turned chef and 2019 Gelato Cup of North America winner — meaning you’re basically eating dessert with a mad genius. From $70 per person.

5. Wine tasting without the pretence

If you’re tired of wine events that feel like homework, this Cabbagetown tasting is the reset. Hosted by Laura, a Canadian-wine specialist with nearly twenty years in the game, Crushable pours small-lot bottles you won’t spot at the LCBO. It’s essentially a smart, low-pressure spot to hangout where people ask real questions, drink great wine and skip the theatre of “structured tannins.”