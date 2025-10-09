You can see breathtaking views of the fall colours on this hot air balloon ride over Ontario

Fall brings with it warm, vibrant colours while the leaves change over. There are so many ways to appreciate the fall colours in Ontario, but possibly the grandest way would be to fly overhead in a hot air balloon ride. Whether you’re a local looking to make new memories on a day trip or a weekend away, or a tourist visiting the province to sightsee, a local hot air balloon company has a tour available.

The group of trained pilots and friendly staff at Sundance Balloons offer “spectacular lake views, scenic surroundings, and a countryside feel” with a ride that starts in the Kitchener-Waterloo/St. Jacobs area, west of Toronto. October is the end of balloon flight season, and would be a perfect time to visit the charming St. Jacobs community, with its history, unique shops, farmers markets and more, along the Conestoga River.

The best time to see fall colours in the area is typically mid-October to early November, with peak colours that tend to show up later than northern or central regions. Check the Ontario Parks Fall Colour Report to find the most up-to-date information for your visit.

You won’t want to forget to bring your binoculars and cameras for this bucket list item — you’ll be up to 2,500 feet in the air with stunning views of the treetops below. If you are pregnant or have severe auditory restrictions, you won’t be able to fly. You also cannot bring your children under the age of eight.

The optimal time to fly is shortly before sunset or shortly after sundown. This will also ensure the most dynamic sky colours as the backdrop to amazing views. A Passenger’s Guide will help you prepare for your flight. Check the weather and dress accordingly; remember to pack light!

Pay as little as $265 per person if you go in a group of four or more on a weekday morning flight or as much as $345 for an “anytime flight” (Monday to Sunday, AM or PM). No matter when you go, you will receive a $50 discount for their fall sale.

Hot air balloon rides are a fun way to see Ontario from a whole different vantage point than in your everyday life. For more day trips to see the fall colours in Ontario, click here. For one of the top parks in the world to see the leaves change, click here.