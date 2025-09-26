This Ontario provincial park is one of the best spots in all of North America to see fall colours

Seeing the trees change colour is almost a rite of passage in Ontario. If you’re looking for the most picturesque places to experience peak shades of golden bronze, orange and rustic red this autumn, there’s one provincial park that’s frequently named among the best places in all of North America for fall foliage.

Fuel up and set your GPS for Algonquin Provincial Park. It’s about a three-hour drive from Toronto: head north on Highways 400 and 11, then east on Highway 60 to the West Gate. This is where the real magic begins! Driving along this 56-kilometre stretch of highway is one of the best ways to experience fall foliage, as you’ll spot mirror-like reds and golds reflecting off the Lake of Two Rivers. There are also clearly marked places where you can safely pull off the highway, park and enjoy the scenery (watch for colourful views over Smoke Lake and Cache Lake).

Of course, there are many other foliage-viewing opportunities (and activities) once you reach the park. Algonquin is huge, boasting more than 7,635 square kilometres of maple-clad hills, rocky ridges and thousands of lakes, so you get both broad panoramas and gorgeous shorelines framed by rustic fall hues.

You should be good to go once you arrive! Day-use vehicle permits can be reserved up to five days in advance for Algonquin’s Highway 60 access, so you won’t be turned away, even if the lot fills up. Book through Ontario Parks’ reservation system (just review the day-use permit rules before you start your journey).

To make the most of the fall colours, hit the trails. Algonquin has a well-marked network of day hike paths along Highway 60, plus longer backcountry routes.

For an easy, one-hour option, explore the Hardwood Lookout Trail, where a trail guide introduces the ecology of a typical Algonquin hardwood forest. The route ends with a gorgeous view of Smoke Lake and the surrounding orange-hued hills. It’s definitely one of the park’s signature fall vistas, and you don’t have to walk for hours to see it!

If you’re up for a bit of a challenge, the Centennial Ridges trail (three to four hours at a steady pace) rewards hikers with multiple viewpoints along two high ridges. Another fave, the Track and Tower trail (about four hours), offers charming golden-hued forest and bridge views with a high lookout over Cache Lake.

Prefer to bike instead of hike? Rent a bike from the Lake of Two Rivers Store on Highway 60 and explore the Old Railway Bike Trail (about 16 km). This is a flat, family-friendly route, with access from campgrounds such as Mew Lake, Lake of Two Rivers, Kearney Lake and Rock Lake. It follows along the historic Ottawa-Arnprior-Parry Sound Railway, passing lakes, rapids, multiple bridges and gorgeous forests.

If you prefer to explore the foliage by water, Algonquin has a canoe route network spanning over 2,100 km, with 29 different access points. Canoe rentals are available at The Portage Outpost on Canoe Lake and the Opeongo Outfitters on Opeongo Lake.

There are tons of programs taking place throughout the fall, including guided tree walks, where you’ll stroll past giant pines and bog habitats, as well as the Algonquin Logging ‘Museum’ trail: this family-friendly 1.5 km loop brings the park’s logging history to life through outdoor exhibits.

For eats, pack a delicious lunch and head to one of the park’s picnic facilities, like Costello Creek, Lake of Two Rivers Picnic Ground and Beach or the Tea Lake Dam and Picnic Ground.

If you’d prefer a full meal after your long hike, head back along Highway 60, where there are plenty of eateries, everything from Chinese food and Polish fare to pizza, pasta and burgers. The Lake of Two Rivers Store serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, including vegetarian and vegan options, as well as treats like ice cream! All their menu items are prepared on-site, using compostable and recyclable takeout containers and utensils.

As for where to stay, there are quite a few campgrounds open throughout October, like Mew Lake Campground. It has heated yurts available for rent with basic furnishings (reservations can be made online or by phone). Algonquin also boasts facilities like barrier-free flush toilets, sinks, showers, stores, pet exercise areas and even laundromats.

Now, you just have to decide when to go! Peak fall foliage generally hits from mid-September to mid-October, but weather can shift timing slightly (Ontario Parks runs a fall-colour report, so just check before you leave).