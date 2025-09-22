The best places to see the fall colours in Ontario

Fall is officially here, and with the arrival of Canada’s most colourful season comes plenty of opportunities to bask in the reds, yellows and golds of our beautiful forests before winter hits. Toronto is bursting with autumnal photo ops — but if you want to enjoy a nature escape this season, check out these 10 incredible spots for viewing the fall colours in Ontario.

Larger than the entire province of Prince Edward Island, Algonquin Provincial Park is home to more than 5,000 square kilometres of forested land. Once autumn comes, the park’s tree line comes ablaze with fiery red, gold and copper foliage as far as the eye can see. There are a handful of campgrounds within the park still open through the end of October, making this the ultimate overnight leaf-peeping adventure.

Located in Milton, a short drive from Toronto, Rattlesnake Point is a conservation park that sits high up on the Niagara Escarpment. It features several breathtaking lookout points that provide postcard-worthy views of the Halton Region countryside, as well as the surrounding woods and cliff sides. While reservations aren’t required, reserving a spot online in advance will save you some money on gate fees.

With tours running until Oct. 19, there’s no better way to see Northern Ontario’s foliage than aboard the Agawa train. Departing from downtown Sault Ste. Marie, this one-day excursion covers 114 miles north, where you’ll adventure through the rugged beauty of the Canadian Shield.

Built in 1922 to serve as a lookout tower to observe forest fires, the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower is one of Muskoka’s top tourist attractions, especially in the fall time. Originally built of wood, in 1967 the tower was replaced by a 100-foot steel tower, which features a small enclosed observation deck offering stunning panoramic views of Lake of Bays. In order to marvel at the view, you’ll need to climb the 132 see-through steps first — just don’t look down! Make sure to book advance tickets to see the fall colours online.`

Part of the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Dundas Peak is one of the most popular stops along the trail in the fall time. The Dundas Peak Lookout offers spectacular views of the gorge below, as well as the surrounding forest. Two cascading waterfalls, Webster Falls and Tew Falls, can also be found here.

Home to a leisurely boardwalk and 820 acres of lakes, wetlands and forests, Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville is a scenic spot to enjoy casual fall leaf viewing. Grab a coffee and go for a walk down one of the paved trails, or rent a canoe to enjoy the beautiful colours from the water.

One of Southern Ontario’s most famous natural landmarks, the Cheltenham Badlands are a natural wonder that formed nearly 450 million years ago. Snap a photo of the leaves against the martian-like terrain before continuing on your hike of the nearby Bruce Trail.

For a charming day trip or weekend getaway this fall, head to Manitoulin Island. Less crowded than Algonquin Park this time of year, the destination has several trails like the Cup and Saucer that offer panoramic lookouts from high limestone cliffs that show off the forests and farmlands below.

With 80 kilometres of natural hiking trails and more than 50 sapphire-coloured lakes tucked between the forests, Killarney Provincial Park’s dramatic landscapes have inspired many artists, including the Group of Seven. Here, the autumn months are truly breathtaking. With yurt accommodations available year round, you can choose to spend the day exploring, or camp overnight.

Framed by more than 1,800 individual islands, this region on the St. Lawrence River and Eastern Lake Ontario combines beautiful scenery and small town charm. Take in the fall colours from the water via a boat cruise, or take a drive down the Thousand Islands Parkway to marvel at the fiery maples, oaks and birch trees against the beautiful blue backdrop of the river.