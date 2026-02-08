The best flower shops in Toronto just in time for Valentine’s Day

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a thoughtful floral arrangement. We’ve rounded up the best flower shops in Toronto for bouquets to suit even the most unique tastes – from dried florals to fresh arrangements, subscriptions, do-it-yourself boxes, eco-conscious blooms and more!

With a location in Riverside, Thyme Floral is your one-stop-shop for flowers – whatever way you like. They specialize in crafting dreamy, unconventional arrangements. Get your loved one a classic, grab-and-go bouquet or go in-store and customize one yourself with the choice of dried or fresh flowers. Or perhaps you’re looking to do something a little more hands-on this Valentine’s Day? Send a floret box to your loved one so they can unleash their creativity. Floret boxes come in small, medium and large and include all the floral stems and greenery for your S/O to create their ideal bouquet.

Looking to give a bouquet as immortal as your love for one another? Try dried florals, a whimsical, timeless alternative to a fresh floral arrangement. Wild North offers tons of colour schemes to suit your decorative tastes. The company also offers plants, fresh flowers and even virtual workshops. They’ve outlined their Valentine’s weekend delivery and pick-up schedule, so if you’re looking to squeeze in a last-minute delivery, order now!

Euclid Farms is the cutest shop around. It’s an adorable small-scale urban flower farm and shop on Queen Street West in the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood. The shop owners grow most of their fresh blooms in warmer months, and support and shop locally as much as possible, sourcing the flowers they don’t grow themselves from local farms and relying on imports only when necessary. This is the ideal shop for an environmentally conscious bouquet of stunning blooms for the love in your life that like to shop as locally and eco-consciously as possible. While the shop is currently closed due to flood damage, Euclid Farms is still fulfilling pickup and delivery orders.

A mainstay in the Roncesvalles area, this floral studio offers all the classic arrangements you’d expect from a quaint neighbourhood florist, including Valentine’s Day-themed bouquets and floral subscriptions so you can always have a fresh bouquet on hand. If flowers are a bit too been-there-done-that for your lover, don’t stress! Might we suggest signing up for a floral subscription which will deliver a bouquet in your colour scheme of choice for just $79 monthly.

Keep the love coming all year long with a floral subscription from the College Street shop, Pink Twig. A subscription service gets your loved one a fresh bouquet of seasonal flowers delivered on your date of choice. Prices are more affordable than other subscription services, ranging from $65 to $185.

Pictus Goods is an eco-conscious flower + gift boutique located in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood. This spot bring an eco-conscious approach to floral design, too, so you know you’re purchasing beautiful blooms without all that added waste. When you purchase a bouquet from Pictus, you’re foregoing the foam filler often found in other arrangements and getting less single-use plastic. As far as design style, Pictus Goods arrangements are unstructured, bloom heavy and are designed to replicate flowers growing in a garden. As if it couldn’t get any better, Pictus Goods is a women-owned business, too.