What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto

Torontonians are gearing up to celebrate Canada Day 2025! This upcoming July 1 falls on a Tuesday, but it won’t be business as usual for some establishments. To help you get the most out of your long weekend plans, here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

Public transit

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule. All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier (at approximately 6 a.m.). Any routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be in operation. Go Transit: Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Government services

Municipal, provincial, and federal government offices (including passport offices and Service Canada centres) will be closed.

Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Tuesday, July 1 (and there will be no Bookmobile service). You can return books and other materials when the library is closed, but they won’t be cleared from your account right away. Online services are always available.

Postal and delivery services

Canada Post, FedEx, Purolator and UPS will be closed on Monday with no collection or delivery of mail. Some post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business. For Amazon — same-day/one-day deliveries won’t be available.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Alcohol

All LCBO store locations will be closed on Tuesday. The Beer Store: On Monday, 119 select Beer Store locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including four locations in Toronto (452 Bathurst St., 904 Dufferin St., 2625A Weston Rd., 534 Parliament St.) as well as other locations across the GTA. Click here for the full list.

On Monday, 119 select Beer Store locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including four locations in Toronto (452 Bathurst St., 904 Dufferin St., 2625A Weston Rd., 534 Parliament St.) as well as other locations across the GTA. Click here for the full list. Amsterdam Brewery retail stores: Both the Leaside and Harbourfront by the Lake locations will be open as usual.

Restaurants and eateries

Many restaurants are open for Canada Day feasts across the city! Click here for 9 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto.

Grocery stores

will be open (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). T&T Supermarket College Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eataly Yorkville will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bloor Street Independent City Market (55 Bloor St.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Whole Foods in Yorkville, Square One (Mississauga) and Oakville will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Loblaws: Check your store’s holiday hours before you head out as many locations will be closed. The superstore at 60 Carlton St., however, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Check your store’s holiday hours before you head out as many locations will be closed. The superstore at 60 Carlton St., however, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Metro: All Toronto locations will be closed on Monday except for Metro College Park (444 Yonge St.), from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls

Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Markville Shopping Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

The following major shopping malls will be closed: Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.

Entertainment