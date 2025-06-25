14 things to do in Toronto on Canada Day 2025

Canada Day takes place on Tuesday, July 1 this year, and there will be plenty of epic celebrations in Toronto, even in the days leading up to the holiday! In addition to fireworks displays, here’s a list of events to look out for across the GTA.

Enjoy free concerts from rock tribute bands, fireworks, food trucks, a beer garden and more! The party starts at 4 p.m. on July 1 and takes place at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St. E.), near the beaches.

This is a fun, family-friendly event filled with live performances (including breakdancing by Canadian Olympic gold medalist Phil Wizard), midway rides, games, roaming entertainers, tons of food from on-site vendors and even self-guided tours of the historic Legislative Building (111 Wellesley St W.)! The event runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on July 1.

Celebrating Chinese Communities at Fort York

Celebrate Toronto’s Chinese communities this Canada Day with dancing, singing, face painting, food demos, storytelling and lots of food at Fort York National Historic Site (100 Garrison Rd.). The event runs from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on July 1.

Kick off your Canada Day with some patriotism! Join the flag-raising on Nathan Phillips Square and enjoy family-friendly activities like face painting, live music and dance performances. Head to the square from 12–5:30 p.m. for plenty of fun on July 1.

Dance and celebrate Canada Day long weekend at Toronto’s most popular electronic music series! The lineup is stacked with DJ sets and performances from Adam Ten, Leo Franco, and more! You can opt for a two-day Canada Day pass to make the most of your weekend.

Canada Day celebrations at the Scarborough Museum

Head to the Scarborough Museum (1007 Brimley Rd.) this Canada Day for a celebration rooted in the stories, traditions and cultural practices that shape our everyday lives! This year’s event honours Scarborough’s diverse communities and observes how they preserve a sense of belonging through cherished objects, craft, movement and food. There’ll also be pop-up exhibits, a shared meal and hands-on creative activities! Th event runs from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m, with the Welcome Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and yoga at 1 p.m.

There’ll be free live entertainment, including music by the Sean Stanley Quartet! Also expect games for kids, inflatables, local vendors like Utterly Fried! and Ontario Corn Roasters, and tons more (including fireworks at the end of the night, at 9:55 p.m.). Head to Downsview Park’s Festival Terrace from 4–10:30 p.m. to get in on the fun on July 1.

Enjoy everything from a free pancake breakfast (first come, first served) to an opening ceremony where you can sing along to the national anthem, children’s crafts, bouncy castles, train rides, local craft vendors and even live music! The event runs from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m on July 1.

Forgo the street crowds and party on a boat! There’ll be 500+ guests, DJs, dancing, skyline views, and front-row fireworks. Dress in your best all-white attire for this event, running from 7–11 p.m. on the River Gambler at176 Cherry St.

The day kicks off with a famous parade at 10:30 a.m., starting from Dieppe Park and making its way to Stan Wadlow Park (888 Cosburn Ave.)! Stick around here for main stage entertainment, the midway, activities for kids, an artisan market, food vendors and even a beer garden for adults. The day ends with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

A fab celebration filled with delicious food and fierce performances by talented drag queens! The drag show at O’Grady’s Restaurant is a favourite in the Village for a reason. Start the holiday celebrations early from 12–3 p.m. on July 1.

Experience a family-friendly day filled with hands-on crafts and heritage activities, live music, games and storytelling on July 1 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. You’ll even have a chance to explore the 1850s heritage home — Gibson House Museum (5172 Yonge St.) is full of surprises!

The day will be filled with music, entertainment, and, of course, fireworks (10 p.m.). Kids will love the free Kids Zone with jumping castles, inflatable rides, face painting and crafts. In between play time, munch on delicious food from local vendors fair! This free event begins at 12 p.m. and runs until the fireworks show.

What’s Canada Day without a little magic? Enjoy one of three exclusive shows, each featuring a real live bunny and hands-on, easy-to-learn magic tricks for kids! It’s a cute Canada Day celebration and an unforgettable parent–child bonding experience that your kids will cherish forever. Head to Mississauga’s Rec Room for the fun, with showtimes at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.