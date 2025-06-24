Where to see Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2025

When Canada Day rolls around next week, the city is going to be bursting with colour as fireworks displays take place across Toronto. Check out all the best locations to catch one of these bright showcases on July 1.

Mel Lastman Square

A free, family-friendly celebration is taking over Mel Lastman Square, leading up to the grand fireworks display at 10 p.m. Spend the day enjoying live entertainment that includes dance lessons, a magic show and jazz band, be amazed by roaming busker entertainment, try out some free arts and crafts, get some face paint done and hop around on jumping castles and inflatable rides at the kids zone. There will also be a food and vendor fair, with local shops offering specialty gifts.

Ashbridges Bay Park

A popular spot for fireworks for holidays year-round, including Victoria Day, Ashbridges Bay Park will once again be the place to be to celebrate Canada Day. Take a more lowkey approach to the holiday having a picnic by the lake, going for a swim or taking a stroll along the Woodbine Beach Boardwalk before settling in for the 15-minute dazzling fireworks show — happening over the bay at 10 p.m. at Toronto’s eastern waterfront.

Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre will be lighting up the waterfront to celebrate Canada Day this year! Before the fireworks show begins (running from 10:45–11 p.m.), you can enjoy a day of festivities, including live music, local eats and all kinds of family-friendly activities. Highlights include a locally made market, a silent disco and a satirical theatre production.

Milliken Park

This Scarborough park will be a go-to spot for Canada Day fireworks again when July 1 rolls around. Be sure to come prepared: have a blanket or a couple of camping chairs ready so you’ve got the best view of the fireworks display, which will run from 10–10:15 p.m. at Milliken Park.

Stan Wadlow Park

East York’s Stan Wadlow Park will have more than just fireworks on July 1 — it will also be home to a Canada Day Festival, the longest-running event of its kind in the city. Beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m., the park will then be filled with main stage entertainment, midway rides, activities for kids, an artisan market, food vendors and even a beer garden. End your Canada Day with a bang — literally — as the fireworks show runs from 10–10:15 p.m.

Centennial Park

Enjoy a fireworks display at Etobicoke’s Centennial Park from 10–10:15 p.m., but before that, make the most of the park and its festivities by filling up at Toronto Ribfest. The event, running from June 28 to July 1, offers live music alongside the culinary adventure of any meat-lover’s dreams, plus plenty of midway rides and festival-approved food.

Amesbury Park

This multi-use North York park has all the amenities you need for the perfect Canada Day. Play some tennis, try out bocce, cool off in the splash pad or get in on the pickleball obsession. Then, stick around for the fireworks display over Amesbury Park, happening from 10–10:15 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland

Anyone in the GTA knows that Canada’s Wonderland is the place to be for any holiday celebrations, thanks to their fireworks displays. Spend the day testing out the park’s latest rides and chowing down on your favourite park snack (funnel cakes, anyone?) before the fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. This year, it will take place the day before Canada Day, on June 30.