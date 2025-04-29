This tiny Ontario beach was named one of the most iconic in the world

As the weather warms up, Torontonians looking for the perfect vacation spot should consider the charming town of Tobermory. This quaint harbour village, nestled at the northern tip of the Bruce Peninsula, is just a 3.5-hour drive from Toronto and boasts the most scenic hiking trails and gorgeous views of the Georgian Bay. But one of the town’s best-kept secrets (and the most perfect spot for swimming) is Little Cove Beach — this breathtaking rock beach is nestled in a cove along the Lake Huron shoreline, and is surrounded by cliffs, cobblestones, turquoise waters and powdery white sand!

Little Cove was one of only two Canadian beaches recently listed on Corona’s list of the world’s top 100 beaches (the other being Cox Bay Beach in Tofino, BC). It was especially recognized for its natural beauty and ability to inspire Canadians’ connection to nature.

While the beach is relatively uncrowded, the parking lot is notoriously small, so you’ll need to book a four-hour parking spot for $20 through Bruce Peninsula National Park. But once you reach the park, it’ll be worth it — all of your worries from the outside world will fade away as you take in the clear, calm waters and limestone surfaces (called “karst pavements”), marked with potholes and twists caused by natural, acidic erosion.

This cove isn’t a tourist trap, meaning you won’t find lifeguards, beach bars or parties; instead, it’s the perfect spot to relax and take in the clean scent of the sea, take a dip in the fresh water or go for a walk along the rugged shorelines. The beach remains fairly quiet, especially in the early morning hours, making it the ideal spot to take pics of the gorgeous sunrise.

After visiting the beach, check out other attractions in the Tobermory vicinity! Stroll through the town’s picturesque shops, art galleries, and historic lighthouses. Check out the array of pubs and restaurants serving fresh-caught whitefish and locally-sourced, small-batch craft beers.

Hop on a tour boat and visit Flowerpot Island, which is famous for its natural flowerpot rock pillars, caves, historic light station and rare plants. Ride the Chi-Cheemaun ferry across the Devil’s Gap to Manitoulin Island — the world’s largest freshwater island. Put on a swimsuit and take pics by the iconic Bridal Veil Falls or go teepee glamping to experience the most unique luxurious stay!