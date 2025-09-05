Home of the week: Toronto’s priciest listing ever has a Versailles ballroom and indoor pool

This High Point Street Mansion in Toronto’s Bridle Path is pure grandeur. This two-storey estate spans five-plus-two bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on a 224-by-388-foot lot, blending inspiration from Versailles’ Grand Trianon and Rhode Island’s Rosecliff Mansion with modern comforts like central air and heating.

Designed by Shane Baghai, J.F. Brennon and Laszlo Kerekes of Opus Architect, the home took seven years to complete, with hundreds of European artisans adding antiques, gilded touches and collectible fixtures. Listed at $49,950,000, it’s one of Toronto’s most opulent estates — and one of the most expensive homes ever listed in Toronto!

The entryway is adorned with soaring columns, a majestic chandelier and an intricate, black-and-white patterned floor.

The salon boasts ornate chandeliers, gilded walls and decorative ceiling motifs.

The formal dining room design was inspired by Rudolf Nureyev’s Paris apartment on Quai Voltaire, designed by Renzo Mongiardino.

The ornate ceiling with intricate gold and silver decorative painting was free-crafted by David Hannivan.

The concert hall includes a wall bas-relief sculpture crafted by renowned Hungarian sculptor Miklos Melocco.

The library salon features faux lapis lazuli columns by Kateryna Novytska with 24-karat gold-plated bronze bases and capitals from St. Petersburg.

The home’s exterior façade was constructed from more than 20,000 pieces of white frost-resistant Varaca limestone, shipped from Hungary by the same stonemasons who worked on the Hungarian Parliament (the world’s third largest parliament)!

There appears to be a private elevator with custom gold doors.

A light-filled dining room combines French-inspired design with stunning views of the garden.

This wardrobe room features wood cabinetry with ornate finishes and brass doors.

A gorgeous bathroom with a soaking tub, botanical-like walls and a rustic fireplace.

The boudoir in the primary suite includes chandeliers and sconces that once belonged to Eva Peron!

The indoor pool is surrounded by sculpted glass panels.

The listing agents are Jimmy Molloy of Chestnut Park and Jane Zhang of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.