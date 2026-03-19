Here’s what you can get for under $750,000 in Toronto right now

Over the past year, housing prices have finally started to come down — but not by a ton. Just last month, the average sale price in the GTA dropped below $1 million for the first time in five years. Still, there’s value to be found, if you know where to look. Located in Toronto’s Englemount-Lawrence neighbourhood, 8–106 Varna Dr. is a two-storey townhouse that offers both space and convenience in a central city location. It is just a short walk from Yorkdale Subway Station and Yorkdale Mall, making commuting, shopping and access to parks easy. The best part? It’s listed for under $750,000.

Spanning over 1,200 square feet, the main floor features an open-concept layout where the kitchen, dining and living areas are all connected. South-facing floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light, highlighting the hardwood floors that run throughout.

The living room feels cozy yet spacious, providing a welcoming area for relaxing or entertaining. A set of stairs leads to the upper level, seperating the private bedrooms from the main social space.

The kitchen is modern and functional, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and soft-close cabinets, as well as a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is plenty of storage for everyday use, making preparation practical and easy.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including one partial. Each bedroom has ample closet spaces and large windows that let in natural light. The bathrooms are thoughtfully designed with contemporary features, making them both practical and comfortable. In a city where so many homes are built for efficiency rather than real living, it’s refreshing to see a layout that can comfortably fit a growing family.

Additional conveniences include a private locker and two side-by-side underground parking spaces with direct indoor access. There is no basement, but the townhouse feels open and airy. The building is also under five years old, offers amenities such as an elevator, security and concierge service, a gym, party room and rooftop patio. Central air conditioning and forced-air-heating keep the home comfortable year-round. The townhouse combines functional design, modern finishes and a convenient location, making it a practical option for city living.

8–106 Varna Dr. is listed for $748,888 with Elena Saradidis at Royal LePage Signature Realty.