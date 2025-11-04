Charming $3 million Toronto home kept its Victorian-era charm and it even has a spiral staircase

There’s a piece of Toronto history from 130 years ago that has been beautifully restored — and it’s back on the market. Located steps from Kensington Market, Bloor Street and University of Toronto in Harbord Village is 61 Brunswick Ave., a historic Victorian that was recently listed on the market for just under $3 million.

Featuring five bedrooms and a whopping seven bathrooms, this three-storey detached residence spans 4,300 square feet of living space and offers plenty of room for large families or multi-generational living.

Located in one of Toronto’s Heritage Conservation Districts, it was restored back in 2010 and has kept plenty of its original Victorian charm, from crown moulding and copper eaves to fireplaces and a cast iron staircase.

Enter through the front into the foyer. Round the corner and you’ll be greeted by an airy, open concept combined living and dining room with 10-foot ceilings.

The beautiful marbled stone fireplace adds plenty of heritage charm to the space, as does a pair of bright chandeliers.

The kitchen features a massive island for cooking and social gatherings, minimalist white cabinetry and even a breakfast nook for calm coffee mornings.

Upstairs, you’ll find five spacious bedrooms, each with their own charm — including the primary bedroom, complete with a marbled five-piece ensuite featuring a built-in tub and walk-in shower. Each bedroom comes with its own character, including more chandeliers, walk-out balconies and cozy hidden storage spaces.

Take a peek out of the top floor balcony, sheltered by the eaves of the roof and overlooking the green front garden.

There are charming heritage details throughout, including this beautiful cast iron spiral staircase, leading down to the lower level.

You’ll find a spacious bedroom, full bathroom and laundry on the bottom floor.

Out in the backyard, there’s already a walk-out patio in place — but save renovators can add some additional charm, seating, a garden, landscaping and more to this spacious yard if they choose.

61 Brunswick Ave. is listed for $2,990,000 with Raymond Chan of Warwick Realty Group Inc.