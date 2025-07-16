Architect behind Drake’s Bridle Path mansion designed this $22M Muskoka castle for sale

A massive, $22.99 million castle has just been unveiled in Muskoka — and it has a serious Drake connection. Perched on Lake Rosseau, the mansion was designed by world-renowned master builder Ferris Rafauli, who happens to be the architect behind Drake’s custom built Bridle Path abode.

Rafauli has a history of designing homes for iconic Canadians; he also conceived of Wayne Gretzky’s Brantford, Ont. estate. He brought his flair for luxury to the property at 155 Burgess Rd.; the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate features 500 feet of waterfront with a dock, boat slips, an infinity pool and hot tub, a basketball and tennis court and parking for 14 vehicles.

Enter the foyer and be greeted by an elegant spiral staircase on your right and an office on your left.

The great room features a cathedral ceiling, stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that walk out to a terrace overlooking the lake, a wet bar and a marbled fireplace.

The massive combined kitchen, dining room and sitting area is certainly fit for entertaining, were another celebrity buyer to be interested in the place.

The primary bedroom and ensuite is located on the main floor, while three additional bedrooms can be found on the third floor. Residents and guests of every bedroom would enjoy walk-out access to the nature around them, whether through a Juliet balcony or a private terrace.

Rafauli designed the space with finishes sourced globally, including a custom-designed and hand-assembled 40-foot chandelier from Italy, rare marbles and natural stone, bronze beams and custom trims, ostrich and hair-on-hide panels, silks and custom upholstery, antiqued mirrors, lacquered wood veneers and more. The realtors note that over $5 million in custom furniture and fixtures are included with the property for the lucky buyers.

The tree-lined and gated property will afford the new buyers the ultimate privacy — including while they’re spending the day in the landscaped backyard, where you’ll find the infinity pool and hot tub. No prying eyes here! The view from the pool is acres and acres of trees.

Check out the expansive dock and convenient boat slips, as well as a basketball and tennis court to keep you busy. The Drake influence extends all the way out here, too — the court is emblazoned with the Raptors slogan, “We the North.”

The basement is also perfect for entertaining, with a combined sitting room, entertainment room and wet bar and two lower level bedrooms as well as plenty of storage and utility space.

Known as the Hamptons of Canada, Muskoka has been frequented by stars including the Beckhams, Martin Short, Harry Styles, Tom Hanks, Simu Liu and more — so a celebrity may be the one to snap up this ultra-private castle.

155 Burgess Rd. is listed for $22,988,888 with Claudine Montano of PQ Real Estate Group, Corcoran Horizon Realty.