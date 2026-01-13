Former home and creative studio of director Norman Jewison is on the market for $7.9 million

Down a nondescript laneway in Toronto’s Yonge Street Heritage Conservation District stands 18 Gloucester Lane. In passing, it could easily be overlooked — but for those in the know, it’s a remarkable address. Listed for $7.9 million, the turn-of-the-century yellow-brick building has a unique past — a past tied to Canada’s (and Hollywood’s) film industry through the late, great Norman Jewison.

Jewison, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 97, was a world-renowned film director and producer. He was known for creating classic films such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof and the 1980s rom-com hit Moonstruck. This building served as an “incubator” for many of his most celebrated films, including Agnes of God, In Country, Other People’s Money Only You, Moonstruck, The Hurricane and The Statement.

The director bought the building in the mid-1970s, transforming it into his Toronto production headquarters. The first level housed full post-production facilities, including editing rooms and cutting equipment. Lou Lombardo, who edited Moonstruck, cooked pasta in the kitchen; writers and production designers worked through scripts by the fire in the winter; art directors occupied the floors below.

The building was also a hub for Canadian filmmakers: Bruce McDonald, Clement Virgo, Damon D’Oliviera, Peter O’Brian and Philip Borsos all frequented 18 Gloucester, according to listing agent Shirley Yoon Kim.

For decades, Jewison favoured the building as his Toronto home office base. Along with his family, he made a space that bloomed with creativity. It also became the filming location for several movies.

Alongside fellow film industry professionals who used Jewison’s lively studio spaces for their craft, Jewison honed his own film-making legacy.

Recently put on the market by the filmmaker’s family, 18 Gloucester Lane offers the perfect combination of residential and commercial space — perhaps for a new generation of creators.

Kim noted the brick-and-beam industrial building was built in 1912 for Lionel Rawlinson — a prominent cabinet maker and furniture dealer.

Exposed brick walls paired with rich pine ceilings stretch across a versatile space with antique charm.

The fifth floor and upper half storey consist of a welcoming home with park views, which acted as Jewison’s pied-à-terre. The elevator opens directly into the suite, which features a reception desk, sprawling living area, herringbone brick fireplace, open office and meeting area, full kitchen and concealed private office.

The lower four floors feature several independent office spaces, with each level functioning as a self-contained work space.

The second, third and fourth floors have been fully modernised, with kitchenettes, updated flooring and washrooms. The first floor maintains the building’s heritage charm: bay windows overlooking Gloucester Lane, direct access to the carriage passage and access to the lower level.

Offering plenty of space and creative character, it’s easy to understand why many people in the film industry have fallen in love with the building.

Meticulously cared for throughout the years, Norman Jewison’s building is sure to capture the hearts of anyone who steps inside — while the adjacent parkette named in his honour reminds us of the great legacy he imprinted on this special nook in the heart of Toronto.

18 Gloucester Lane is listed with Shirley Yoon Kim of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.