Hulking ultra-modern “infinity house” in Toronto hits market for just under $12 million

Sitting on Teddington Park Avenue is a modern custom build unlike anything you’ve seen before in Toronto. Step into the future with 50 Teddington Park Ave., the architectural gem on the market for $11,995,000. With handcrafted bronze panels gracing the exterior and minimalist, contemporary details crafted by architect Laith El-Bahrani that reach outward toward the horizon, the property already comes with its own nickname — Infinity House.

50 Teddington features four bedrooms and a whopping eight bathrooms over 7,655 square feet.

Enter into the front gallery for more elegant details, including a marble slab fireplace and floating stairs with soaring glass panels and a limestone wall — meant to serve as a central visual anchor. Appearing to float between the glass and stone, they extend from the lower level all the way to the second floor opening to the stars.

A floating slat wall offers some division between the dining and living rooms without affecting the open concept feel (or the abundance of light that floods in from the back). The family room and chef’s kitchen includes a pantry and servery, all overlooking the unbelievable backyard oasis.

There’s also a study located on the main floor, with more glass panels that bring in plenty of light.

A custom NanaWall of sleek glass panels, dividing up the living space and backyard patio, offers the pinnacle of indoor-outdoor living.

An elevator will take you up to the second floor, where custom architectural glazing illuminates the landing. Here’s you’ll find four bedrooms — including a sprawling primary suite — each with their own bathroom.

The lower level offers even more space to play, with a media and recreation room, custom bar, wine cellar under the stairs, exercise room with a spa steam bath and even a nanny suite.

The backyard oasis might be the best part of the house, featuring a heated pool, terraces and gardens and plenty patio space for an outdoor dinner party.