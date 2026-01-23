5 restaurants where you can soak up the sun and have lunch for under $25

Toronto winters can feel never-ending — not much sun, expensive eats and the usual sad desk lunch. But why settle for the same old when you can hit up places with tons of sunlight, chill vibes and lunch under $25? We’ve got the spots that make braving the cold worth it.

Here are the restaurants where you can soak up the sun and have lunch for a steal.

Baro

Baro is your go-to for sunny vibes and delicious Latin-inspired dishes. Try the jackfruit empanada ($19) for a vegan twist or the Grande Mac empanadas ($19) if you’re in the mood for something hearty. For seafood lovers, the calamares con chile ($19) with marinated calamari and passionfruit vinaigrette is a must. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a fun atmosphere, you’ll feel like you’ve escaped the winter gloom without the steep prices. Don’t forget to grab a seat near the open kitchen for an up-close look at the culinary magic happening behind the scenes.

Cluny

For lunch under $25, Cluny delivers. Get cozy with their french onion soup ($19) or the croque Monsieur ($19) – a perfect bite of ham, gruyère and mornay sauce. You can also opt for everyone’s favourite, avocado toast ($19) with poached eggs and chili oil. And with floor-to-ceiling windows letting the sun pour in, it’s the perfect spot to pretend winter isn’t raging outside.

Ceci Bar

If you’re chasing sunshine and tasty bites, Ceci Bar is where you want to be. With a spacious streetside patio on Yonge and vibrant indoor dining, the spot is an all-year celebration of summer with punchy plates that offer a Latin flair. The menu consists of all-day bocadillos (snacks), salads, tacos and small and large plates. For lunch without breaking the bank, try the Al Pastor Tacos ($8), Spicy Shrimp Ceviche ($14), or Grilled Street Corn ($6). Craving something sweet? The Churros con Chocolate ($8) are a perfect finish.

Azure

Sometimes all you need is a spot with tons of sun and good food. At Azure, you can soak up the natural light through their massive windows while munching on things like tomato dill soup ($12) or a house greens salad ($15). If you’re craving something heartier, the petit lobster buns ($21) or prime rib smash burger ($19) are sure to hit the spot. With all that sunlight streaming in, it’s the kind of place that makes even a chilly day feel a little warmer.

Writer’s Room Bar

If you’re looking for a place to catch some sun without splurging, The Writers Room Bar has you covered. The views from the 17th floor are killer, and the food’s solid too. Grab the beef tartare ($21) with smoked oyster mayo and hickory sticks or the butter lettuce salad ($18) with anchovy and sunflower seed dressing if you want something light. The butternut squash ($22) with red Thai curry and coconut is also a great pick if you’re after something hearty.