The best music festivals to check out in and around Ontario this summer

With the summer comes festival season — food festivals, shopping festivals and, best of all, music festivals. In Ontario, we’re lucky to be so close to some of the best festivals of the year. Here are 12 to put on your radar for 2025.

When: June 11-15

Right here in Toronto is Canada’s own discovery music festival, North by Northeast. The event served as a foundation for many of this country’s most popular artists, including The Arkells, Daniel Caesar, Feist, The Weeknd and more. Artists will perform at over 20 live music venues across the city, making it the perfect event for those looking for a more lowkey and local music festival experience. Highlights from this year’s lineup include Ruby Waters, Talking Violet, Acid Sponge Punch and more.

When: Aug. 1-3

This Montreal music festival is the place to be for the most authentic music festival experience in Canada — the Osheaga lineup never disappoints, the location is right in Montreal and easy to get to, and the grounds, while chaotic, are relatively easy to navigate. Plus, you’re in Montreal, so when you’re done for the day or if you’re planning on heading to the festival later in the evening, there will be so much to keep you entertained in the city. This year’s lineup is pretty incredible: we’ve got Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, The Killers, Tyler, the Creator, Gracie Abrams, Lucy Dacus and so much more. Grab a weekend pass (the festival also offers accommodation packages for easy booking) and you’ll manage to see enough concerts to last you at least a year!

When: June 12-15

This Burlington festival is an undersung (pun intended) gem of the music festival circuit, and as Canada’s largest free music festival, the organizers always manage to secure a stellar lineup. If you’re into more than just music, there’s plenty to keep you busy — The Sound of Music Festival also includes StreetFest (with shopping, dancing and music), the Grande Festival Parade, a Midway with all the best rides and games and even a Battle of the Bands. The lineup is being announced on Instagram, with highlights including Big Wreck, David Wilcox, Junkhouse and more.

When: June 26-July 6

Located just north of Montreal, fittingly along the St. Lawrence River, Festivoix Trois-Rivières is a massive, nine-day festival with an amazing lineup that includes a mix of English and French artists. Tent and RV camping is possible in the Trois-Rivières area, and if you’re making the trip there, you might as well enjoy all the perks this beautiful city has to offer — there’s plenty to do, see and eat in the historic centre. This year, the lineup includes Billy Talent, Shaggy, the Fray, Simple Plan and Our Lady Peace.

When: July 10-20

Ottawa Bluesfest has got a stacked lineup this year, so this nine-day festival will have plenty to keep you busy. The event features three outdoor stages and one unique indoor stage, the Barney Danson Theatre in the Canadian War Museum, which is great if you’re looking for a bit of respite from the sun. The Ferris wheel that usually is a fixture of the Bluesfest skyline won’t be there again this year, but it’s been replaced with a Western-themed saloon. This year, prepare for Shania Twain, Hozier, Green Day, Charlotte Day Wilson, Pixies, Men I Trust, Alan Doyle, Father John Misty, BADBADNOTGOOD … we could go on!

When: July 4-6

Orillia’s popular Mariposa Folk Festival has been running since 1961, and having hosted big names such as Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Ian & Sylvia in the past, the festival is steeped in history. Sprawling across the picturesque grounds of Tudhope Park are 11 stages, a campground with space for 1,000, free activities area for kids, plenty of food vendors and even an Artisans’ Village to shop local vendors in between sets. This year’s lineup includes headliners Iron & Wine, Waxahatchee, The Sheepdogs, Serena Ryder (with Martha Wainwright and Julian Taylor) and The Paper Kites.

When: July 18-20

Get hippie with it at Guelph’s longest-running festival, which offers one of the most eclectic music festival experiences out there. Located in the secluded Guelph Lake Conservation Area, there’s something magical about gathering here to see intimate performances under tents from local and international artists. Known for being environmentally-conscious and involving more than just music with plenty of activities to engage the mind, body and spirit, you’ll end your weekend feeling like you were a part of something bigger — and you will be! Festival-goers will enjoy performances from Hurray for the Riff Raff, Femi Kuti, DijahSB, Abigail Lapell, Bells Larsen and more.

When: June 6-8

Right in the heart of New York City, just a short flight or day-long drive from Toronto, is Gov Ball — also known as The Governors Ball Music Festival, this weekend festival is great if you want to make a trip of it to NYC. This year’s lineup will certainly sweeten the deal; from Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier to Tyler, the Creator and Toronto’s own The Beaches, there’s something for everyone at this all-ages fest.

When: Aug. 1-3

Another made-in-Toronto music festival, VELD is a hit every year for a reason — as Canada’s biggest electronic music festival, 60 of the world’s top artists will descend upon Downsview Park for three days and bring high energy to three different stages across the park. Festival-goers will be treated to headliners including John Summit, Alesso, Tiesto and Lane 8, as well as local talent that includes Loud Luxury and Deadmau5.

When: Aug. 7-10

Located just outside Toronto at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Boots & Hearts is the place to be if you’re a country fan. Frequent attendees of this festival know that one of the best ways to really get into the spirit of the event (if you don’t mind going rustic for a few days) — tent and RV camping are available for reservation, or on a first come, first serve basis. This summer’s festival is gearing up to be a good one, with headliners that include Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman, Justin Moore and Tyler Hubbard.

When: Aug. 15-17

What began as a backyard festival has now transformed into one of the most charming music festivals in Ontario. Held on the banks of the Grand River in downtown Elora, this festival is as chill as it gets — you get in-and-out privileges all weekend long with your wristband (something not many festivals can boast), you can bring your own food (though there are plenty of food vendors to keep you fuelled for the next artist on your list) and cannabis is allowed in small amounts. And the lineup matches the vibes, with headliners including City and Colour, Fitz and the Tantrums, Silversun Pickups and Wheatus and plenty of incredible local performers.

When: June 28-29

You only need to take one look at All Your Friends Fest’s lineup to see who the organizers had in mind with the creation of this recently established festival. The event is taking place at Burl’s Creek and includes some big names such as Rise Against, Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, Underoath and The Veronicas. Emo and pop-punk fans will be able to camp out on the camping grounds if you’re planning on hunkering down for the weekend, catching every last act and dousing yourself in sweet, sweet nostalgia.