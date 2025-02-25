All the celebrities attending Toronto Comicon 2025

This March, comic fans will gather together to celebrate all things pop culture at Toronto Comicon 2025! This year’s show takes place from Friday, March 14 – Sunday, March 16 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Expect tons of family-friendly attractions, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and of course world-renowned celebrities, so fans can score autographs from their fav actors or perhaps get the inside scoop on popular movies and TV shows! This year, stars from The Boys and Supernatural will dominate the panels, but here’s a list of all the celebs to expect.

Antony Starr

Show: The Boys

Appearing: Sat, Sun

Homelander flies into Toronto for the weekend (and who wouldn’t want a photo-op with the strongest Supe in the world)? Grab an 8×10 autograph for $120, a premium autograph for $140 or a photo op for $150.

Jared Padalecki

Shows: Supernatural, Gilmore Girls

Appearing: Sat, Sun

Padalecki is best known for playing Sam Winchester in Supernatural, but he actually rose to fame in the early 2000s as Dean Forester — Rory’s first love on the Gilmore Girls. Grab an autograph for $190 or a photo op for $210.

Karl Urban

Show: The Boys

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The New Zealand star is best known for playing sarcastic vigilante Billy Butcher in Amazon’s The Boys and its spin-off series, Gen V. Get an 8×10 autograph for $120, a premium autograph for $140.00 or a photo op for $150.

Jessie T. Usher

Show: The Boys

Appearing: Sat, Sun

Who needs The Flash when you’ve got A-Train? This is the perfect event to take some pics with the world’s fastest man (just don’t get run over by him). Autograph (8×10): $80 | Premium autograph: $100 | Photo op: $100.

Manny Jacinto

Show: The Acolyte, The Good Place

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The Canadian actor’s breakout role came as Jason Mendoza on The Good Place, but sci-fi fans will recognize him as the mysterious dark sider ‘Qimir’ on Star Wars: The Acolyte. Autograph: $80 | Photo op: $100.

Mark Sheppard

Show: Supernatural

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The British actor is best known for playing the King of Hell ‘Crowley’ on Supernatural but has also had recurring roles on other sci-fi shows, like Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, and Doctor Who. Autograph: $80 | Photo op: $105.

Ruth Connell

Show: Supernatural

Appearing: Sat, Sun

It’s a family reunion! The Scottish actress plays Rowena MacLeod — a powerful witch, and the mother of Crowley on Supernatural. Autograph: $80 | Photo op: $105.

Alexander Calvert

Show: Supernatural

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The Vancouver native plays the son of Lucifer on Supernatural, but The Boys fans will recognize him as Rufus in Gen V. Autograph: $55 | Photo op: $70.

Jim Beaver

Show: Supernatural

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The 74-year-old actor played Bobby Singer on Supernatural — one of the show’s longest-lasting recurring characters. Autograph: $80 | Photo op: $105.

James Marsters

Show: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The OG vampire played everything from a villain to a romantic interest in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off series Angel. Autograph: $70 | Photo op: $95.

Laz Alonso

Show: The Boys

Appearing: Fri

The fan-favourite plays Mother’s Milk (MM) in The Boys. This event will be a perfect opportunity for a photo op and to perhaps get some spoilers on the show’s upcoming fifth and final season (to be released sometime in 2026). Autograph (8×10): $80 | Premium autograph: $100 | Photo op: $100.

Nathan Mitchell

Show: The Boys

Appearing: Fri

The Mississauga native is best known for his mute, darkly costumed Supe roles (Black Noir and Black Noir II) in The Boys. He’ll fit right in with the Supernatural cast. In season 12 of the fantasy series, Mitchell played Kelvin — a low-level angel who helped Heaven track down the unborn Nephilim child of Lucifer. Autograph (8×10): $80 | Premium autograph: $100 | Photo op: $100.

Tomer Capone

Show: The Boys

Appearing: Sat, Sun

The fan-favourite portrays Frenchie in The Boys — part chemist, bomb maker and former hitman (you just know he’ll have tons of spoilers about the series!) Autograph (8×10): $80 | Premium autograph: $100 | Photo op: $100.