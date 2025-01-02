10 festivals to get excited about in Toronto this winter

Winter may seem like the season for hibernation, but we live in Toronto — there’s still so much to do! While the weather gets colder, the culture gets cooler. From musical showcases to film fests and more, check out these amazing winter festivals happening in Toronto this season.

Feb. 27-March 1

The 25th edition of Toronto’s annual Wavelength Winter Festival will be bringing an era-spanning lineup of incredible indie musicians to the city! With three days full of programming, performances this year include The OBGMs, pHoenix Pagliacci, Ducks Ltd., controller.controller, Essie Watts, Owen Pallett, Mui Zyu and so much more. With a focus on supporting emerging and under-recognized artists across diverse genres, this non-profit organization’s annual festival may help you discover your new favourite musician.

Feb. 12-17

The highly-anticipated Toronto Black Film Festival going to be the place to be for cinephiles when it returns to the city this winter! Past iterations of this event have often featured star-studded lineups, welcoming stars such as Pam Grier, and have been the genesis of movies that have gone on to win many awards. With event founder Fabienne Colas being recognized with an Order of Canada in 2024, we can anticipate even more excitement for the 2025 festival — the programming usually includes live performances and panels on everything from diversity in the industry to crafting strong characters for budding screenwriters alongside film screenings.

Feb. 22

Every year, beer lovers descend upon Roundhouse Park in their best and warmest ski gear for a craft beer festival to remember. Visitors can enjoy craft beer, wine, ciders and more from breweries across the province, along with a live DJ and an après ski dance party, handheld food stations, photo stations and costume prizes. For those who can’t stand the cold, warm up at the campfires or at the indoor warming areas and experiences.

Feb. 12-16

Running for over 45 years, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre’s iconic Rhubarb Festival is a favourite in the city for those looking for a thought-provoking and unconventional theatre experience. Canada’s longest-running new works live arts festival has featured everything from wrestling and space opera to chainsaw-wielding teddy bears and bathroom Shakespeare, and though the lineup hasn’t been confirmed for 2025 yet, festival director and multi-disciplinary artist Ludmylla Reis is sure to bring spectacular digital experiences, installations and performances for this year’s attendees.

Feb. 14-16

The Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back after a brief hiatus in 2024, and it will be the place to be for music lovers looking for a laidback and casual festival atmosphere showcasing an array of talented performers across the blues, roots and folk genres. Prepare for a rich blend of live music, highlighting both local and renowned artists in a vibrant community atmosphere — this year’s lineup so far includes Amanda Rheaume, Brampton Folk Club, D’Arcy Wickham, Jesse Greene, Robert Priest & the Revelations, The Mid-Century Modernes, Tony Quarrington and more.

Jan. 24-Feb. 2

Celebrate the 15th birthday of Toronto’s annual design festival, DesignTO! Canada’s largest non-profit design festival features 100+ free events and exhibitions, both online and in-person, across Toronto over 10 days. The schedule of exhibitions looks more interesting and creative than ever this year, including an ode to urban pigeons and an inflatable bubble quilt installation.

Toronto Comicon is the ultimate celebration of sci-Fi, horror, anime and gaming at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Over three action-packed days, from Friday to Sunday, fans can meet celebrities, attend panels, watch Sketch Duels and shop for unique gifts. This year, guests include Mary McDonnell, Eman Esfandi, Diana Lee Inosanto, Jeff Ward and Denis Lawson. It’s the perfect place to indulge your pop culture passions!

March 5-16

Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival comes at the perfect time — happening at the tail end of winter, it’s when we all need a laugh most! Featuring more than 60 sketch comedy troupes from across North America, TOsketchfest will include over 60 showcases along with the annual Tosketchfest Film Festival. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, get ready for even more laughs than usual!

March 8

Join the city in a celebration of Toronto’s 191th anniversary! Happening at Nathan Phillips Square, you can enjoy live performances, a fireworks show, a Toronto-made market, a beer garden, outdoor ice skating if weather permits and some interactive art installations.

March 8-9

March is the season for maple syrup, so don’t miss the sweetest event of the year at Sugar Shack TO. Enjoy a full weekend of maple-infused food and activities, including fresh Ontario maple taffy, a winter circus lumberjack show, a maple sugaring demonstrations, warming stations with bon fires and plenty of fun interactive activities!

March 28-30

Film aficionados can immerse themselves in the diverse and thought-provoking lineup of LGBTQ+ cinema at the Toronto Queer Film Festival. The TQFF stands out by showcasing experimental and socially conscious films and videos. The festival features a lineup every year that prioritises work by and about queer and trans people of colour, Indigenous individuals, people with disabilities, and local, low-income, DIY and emerging filmmakers. This year’s lineup is still being announced, but the first four films have already been shared: Astro, directed by Nicky Lapierre, barrunto, directed by Emilia Beatriz, Malqueridas, directed by Tana Gilbert and Playland, by Georden West.