Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong ventures into beer biz with Buzzer Beater

Jack Armstrong is well-known as a broadcaster for the Toronto Raptors, but he also recently ventured into the beer industry by collaborating with Ontario-based brewer IX Poets to launch Buzzer Beater beer.

The clear, crisp beer with 5.6% alcohol content is described as having subtle biscuit notes and mild carbonation with a dry refreshing finish. This is the brewer’s second beer product (following the success of their New England-style pale ale “The Hazy Mariner”— this beer, with 5.4% alcohol content, features a hint of grapefruit as well as juicy fruity hop flavours and aromas).

IX Poets’ Scott Venton, who co-founded the brand, told the Daily Hive that he met Armstrong one night at a Toronto steakhouse, where the sports announcer was enjoying a Hazy Mariner. The two became friends after a waitress told Armstrong that the beer’s founder was at the next table.

“He’s the real deal, you know, he is totally genuine. Like, people say somebody knows how to work a room, but he is genuinely interested in talking to everybody,” Venton told the publication about Armstrong.

Venton approached Armstrong with the Buzzer Beater beer idea. After completing some paperwork (and a lot of groundwork), the beer was launched.

As of publication, the beer is going through an approval process to be displayed on LCBO shelves, but you can find it at select FreshCo, Loblaws, Fortinos, and Sobeys locations across Ontario.

For die-hard Armstrong fans (who has been part of the Raptors broadcast team since the late ‘90s), he’ll be hosting a meet-and-greet on Dec. 2 from 5 to 6 pm at the Bier Markt (58 The Esplanade) as part of the launch!

Besides his involvement in sports and the beer industry, Armstrong also sings! In 2022, he launched Hellooo and Happy Holidays, where he performs some of his favourite holiday songs, as well as a basketball-edition of “T’was the Night Before Christmas”.