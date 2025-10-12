What is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025 in Toronto

Thanksgiving Day lands on Mon, Oct 13, this year! If you’re staying in the city for the long weekend, here’s your guide to what’s open and closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving 2025, so you can plan your errands, outings and dinner plans without any surprises.

Public transit

TTC : The TTC will operate on a Sunday service. All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier (at approximately 6 a.m.). Subway service will start around 8 a.m. and will run every 4-5 minutes. Any routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be in operation.

Government services

Banks and government services (including passport offices and Service Canada centres) will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Toronto Public Library

All library branches will be closed on Sun, Oct 12 and Mon, Oct 13. You can return books and other materials when the library is closed, but they won’t be cleared from your account right away. Online services are always available.

Postal and delivery services

Canada Post is closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays, with no collection or delivery of mail on those days. FedEx, Purolator, and UPS will be closed on Mon, Oct 13, but will have normal operations on Oct 12 and 14.

Banks

Most banks will be closed on Monday.

Alcohol

LCBO: All LCBO store locations will be closed on Monday, but will be open for regular hours on the weekend.

Wine Rack: The Wine Rack will keep stores open across Toronto/the GTA. Check your local store before heading over.

Restaurants and eateries

Most restaurants are open for Thanksgiving feasts on Monday! Click here for 10 of the best new restaurants in Toronto, and here for seven restaurants to check out for the most epic Friendsgiving.

Grocery stores

Rabba Fine Foods : Open (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

: Open (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). T&T Supermarket College Store (297 College St) and its Downtown Store (26 Edward St): Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(297 College St) and its (26 Edward St): Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eataly Yorkville (55 Bloor St W): Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Their Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu is available from October 11 to 13.

(55 Bloor St W): Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Their Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu is available from October 11 to 13. Bloor Street Independent City Market (55 Bloor St.): Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(55 Bloor St.): Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farm Boy: Some locations are open across the GTA from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Harbourfront (207 Queens Quay W) and College and Bay (777 Bay St). Check their storefront page.

Some locations are open across the GTA from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Harbourfront (207 Queens Quay W) and College and Bay (777 Bay St). Check their storefront page. Whole Foods: Yorkville (87 Avenue Road) and Square One (155 Square One Dr, Mississauga) locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(87 Avenue Road) (155 Square One Dr, Mississauga) locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Loblaws Carlton Street (60 Carlton St): Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your local Loblaws, City Market, and Your Independent Grocer locations’ holiday hours before heading over.

(60 Carlton St): Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check your local Loblaws, City Market, and Your Independent Grocer locations’ holiday hours before heading over. Metro College Park (444 Yonge St): Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local Metro store hours before heading over.

(444 Yonge St): Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local Metro store hours before heading over. Galleria Supermarket: 351 Bloor St W and 865 York Mills Rd: Open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 558 Yonge Street: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. | 7040 Yonge Street: 24 hours.

Malls

Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Markville Shopping Centre (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m., open 365 days a year, including all statutory holidays).

The following major shopping malls will be closed: Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.

Entertainment