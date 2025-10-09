7 Toronto restaurants for the most epic Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving in Toronto often means squeezing too many chairs around a too-small table and washing dishes until midnight. This year, give yourself a break and let someone else set the table. The city is full of dining rooms that feel made for the season: warm lighting, bread served still warm, vegetable-forward sides that taste like sweater weather, and plenty of space for everyone to linger. From farmhouse-style rotisserie chicken to French-bistro braised short ribs, these are the spots that make Friendsgiving feel special without the stress.

1. Bernhardt’s

This west-end neighbourhood rotisserie is practically built for a communal fall dinner:

wood-panelled walls, worn wooden floors, bentwood chairs and a room that glows under

pendant lighting. The menu shifts with the seasons, but the famous White Rock Farms rotisserie chicken never leaves—served with gravy, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, buns and pickles. For groups of seven to twelve, Bernhardt’s offers a four-course set menu at $75 per person (plus tax and gratuity) that highlights whatever’s freshest that week, often including local vegetables, hearty salads and a seasonal sundae for dessert. The back dining room can comfortably host larger parties, and the whole place feels like a farmhouse tavern—warm, unfussy and quietly elegant. 202 Dovercourt Rd.

2. Old York Tavern

A 50-year-old Toronto classic that was given new life in 2023, Old York Tavern blends the charm of a mid-century diner with the intimacy of a neighbourhood bar. Black-and-white tiled

floors, dark wood finishes and a glossy vintage bar give it a nostalgic bistro vibe that’s equal

parts casual and romantic. The menu leans French-inflected bistro fare—think Salade Lyonnaise, stracciatella with roasted grapes and almonds, smashed potatoes and pain perdu for dessert. For groups of seven to ten, they offer a $68-per-person family-style menu, perfect for lingering over with plenty of wine. 167 Niagara St.

3. Gloria in The Great Hall

If your crew wants a Friendsgiving that feels more like a supper-club dinner party, Gloria

delivers. Set inside the historic Great Hall, the French-American bistro leans into dark

woodwork, plush leather booths and golden back-bar lighting that makes the whole space glow. The menu is designed for the true spirit of Thanksgiving: indulgence —bread-and-butter service, French onion soup, steak tartare, charcuterie and braised short rib among the standouts. Groups of seven or more can book directly through the general manager to secure roomy booths or semi-private sections. 1087 Queen St W.

4. Maison Selby

For an extra-festive night out, Maison Selby serves its Friendsgiving crowd inside a 136-year-old historic mansion complete with stained glass, fireplaces and a hidden speakeasy in the basement. The French-inspired bistro offers a special two-course Thanksgiving menu for $50 featuring roast turkey with green beans, Vichy carrots, pomme purée, cranberry mostarda and traditional gravy, followed by a Champagne-poached pear with spiced Chantilly cream and walnut tuile. It’s cozy, slightly theatrical and feels tailor-made for a group feast. 592 Sherbourne St.

5. The Drake Hotel

A Toronto classic for holiday dining, The Drake’s annual “Get Stuffed” feast is all about no-fuss

tradition. The three-course dinner includes butternut squash soup to start, a main of roast turkey with all the trimmings—pork stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and bacon, cranberry sauce—or a vegetarian mushroom shepherd’s pie, and a pumpkin pie-butter tart dessert. At $48 per adult (plus tax and gratuity), it’s one of the city’s most reliable ways to do Thanksgiving out without losing the classic flavours. 1150 Queen St W.

6. Lakeview Diner

For something more casual and nostalgic, the Lakeview Diner is as Toronto as it gets. The

historic 24-hour spot—famous for movie cameos and its late-night menu—brings a dose of retro comfort with tight-knit booths, names carved into the walls and a seasonal pumpkin-pie

milkshake. Every year they deep-fry a turkey dinner complete with mashed potatoes, butternut squash, stuffing, cranberries and turkey gravy. No reservations needed; just show up with friends, order a clubhouse sandwich or a deep-fried Twinkie for good measure and toast to Friendsgiving diner-style. 1132 Dundas St W.

7. Bar Piquette

If you’re not ready to give up patio season entirely, Bar Piquette’s heater-lined terrace stays open through the fall. The European-style wine bar is known for its vegetable-forward small

plates—think butternut-squash crostini, roasted delicata with whipped maple and pepitas,

seasonal burrata and a baked brie that feels essential for autumn. Book online for groups up to

six or call ahead for larger parties. With its compact, candle-lit interior and all-season patio, it’s a low-key but stylish option for a sharing-plate Friendsgiving. 1084 Queen St W.

Friendsgiving should feel effortless — no bird to baste, no stack of dishes in the sink. Whether

you’re carving chicken at Bernhardt’s, sliding into a leather booth at Gloria or clinking wine

glasses on Piquette’s heated patio, the point is the same: good food, good company and a table worth gathering around. Book soon; once the temperature drops, these cozy rooms fill fast.