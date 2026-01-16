Toronto Blue Jays lose Kyle Tucker to evil World Series champs, now what?

Yesterday, the buzz around the Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit a new level after MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested a deal could be close. But, Tucker instead signed with the Blue Jays’ rivals from California, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old star has agreed to a four-year, $240-million contract with the Dodgers, earning $60 million per season—an annual figure that ranks second among professional North American athletes, behind only Juan Soto.

The 28-year-old was widely viewed as this offseason’s top prize, with the MLB describing him as the No. 1 player on the free-agent market since the moment free agency opened. He started the 2025 season on a tear with the Cubs, hitting 17 home runs with 52 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and a .931 OPS through June, before a right-hand fracture led to a setback in the summer. Still, he finished the season with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and an .841 OPS in 136 games.

In a post on X on Thursday morning, Heyman wrote that a deal for Tucker “could come as soon as today,” noting that Tucker’s former teammates think he’d prefer Toronto over the other 29 teams, but he was wrong on the team, although he had the Dodgers in the mix.

“Mets offered $50M-a-year deal. Dodgers are used to winning. Anyone else is a major upset,” he added.

Multiple outlets had been reporting the same thing all week.

While the Blue Jays’ lineup remain a strong team, especially if they can somehow manage to circle back and sign Bo Bichette, the Dodgers stand apart as the most dominant team in baseball with by far the largest payroll. The team salaries stand at an incredible $413 million, nearly $100 million higher than that of the next closest club.

With Bo Bichette, many in Toronto have tried to persuade him to say. The city’s restaurants are getting in on the action. Last week, King West steakhouse Animl made a move that had The Six talking when the restaurant offered Bo Bichette free steak for life if the Blue Jays shortstop re-signs. Days later, Casa Nostra in Vaughan jumped into the fray, offering Tucker free pizza for life if he signs with Toronto.

Pizza or not, if Tucker signs, it’ll be a franchise-shaping move, and one that could maybe help push the Jays back into serious World Series contention.