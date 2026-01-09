A GTA restaurant thinks free pizza can help the Blue Jays land Kyle Tucker

Earlier this week, the King West steakhouse Animl made a move that has the whole city talking. They posted a total love letter to Bo Bichette, promising the Blue Jays shortstop free steak for life if he re-signs with the team.

The post hit home because Toronto cares a lot about two things: our athletes and getting a table at the best spots in town. But it didn’t stop with just one offer. Now, other local spots are trying to help out.

Casa Nostra in Vaughan is the latest to jump in, and this time they’re going after outfielder Kyle Tucker. In a TikTok that’s already blowing up, the owner, Danny, shows a cute throwback of himself swinging a bat as a kid before making his offer: if Kyle signs with Toronto, he gets free pizza for life.

The timing is actually perfect. After that rollercoaster 2025 season where we made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series, the city is still healing from that heartbreak against the Dodgers. We were this close to a parade.

The Jays’ management is already spending big to make sure 2026 goes differently. They just signed Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto for $60 million, but the big question is still whether we can keep Bichette or land a huge name like Kyle Tucker. While the team handles the contracts, the rest of the city is helping out with their menus. Whether it’s wagyu or pepperoni, Toronto is clearly ready to do whatever it takes