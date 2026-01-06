A King West restaurant thinks steak might be the key to keeping Bo Bichette in Toronto

If Toronto has a love language, it might be equal parts sports devotion and dinner reservations, and one King West-area steakhouse is combining the two in the most ingenious way.

On Monday, Animl Steakhouse posted an open letter to Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette on Instagram. The pitch is simple: re-sign with the Blue Jays and get steak for life!

“Toronto suits you,” the open letter begins, noting how the city, its energy and fans all feel right (much like a perfectly cooked steak).

“At Animl, we believe in commitments that last — the craft, the care, and the city we call home. In that spirit, we ask you to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays — and consider this our promise: Steak for life on us. No negotiations. No fine print. Just a standing reservation at our table.”

“Stay in Toronto,” the letter ends. “We’ll handle dinner, you bring home the hardware.”

The post includes a pic of a custom-engraved steak knife and a short clip of Bichette telling CBC News Toronto that his fave restaurant is Animl, noting that “It’s really good, I love it.”

We don’t know whether Bichette will take the offer, but the timing is right. Bichette hit free agency after the 2025 season, and Toronto extended him a one-year qualifying offer worth $22.025 million for 2026. He declined, so as of publication, Bichette is a free agent.

Still, judging by the comments, fans think the free steak is worth the stay!

“Cmon Bo this offer alone is worth staying for”

“Let’s go Bo! You know the right decision here”

“C’mon Bo. Not re-signing would be a missed steak!”

“Bo we need you”

If you want to see what all the hype is about, check out Animl at 420A Wellington St. W. The high-end steakhouse and cocktail den offers starters like Japanese milk bread and prime steak tartare, alongside signature cuts, from filet to bone-in ribeye, with Wagyu options like A5 Miyazaki. Add sides like pomme purée, potato gratin or truffle fries, and you’ve got the perfect special occasion evening!