The best family attractions to check out in Toronto before school break ends

Last updated: Dec. 27, 2025

The new year is almost here, but there are still tons of family-friendly attractions to explore before the kids head back to school. Toronto is filled with educational activities and magical activities that are perfect for the winter break, so both kids and adults will be enthralled as they roam around the city and create lasting memories. From eccentric museum displays and cool art galleries to attractions featuring cute, furry animals — bundle up and check out these family-friendly attractions in Toronto throughout the holidays and beyond!

Maybe you won’t have time to travel the country this winter, but this ingenious exhibit will allow you and your family to see Canada as you’ve never seen it before! Little Canada is filled with detailed miniature displays of popular Canadian landmarks and neighbourhoods, like Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, Petit Québec, Little East Coast, and Little West Coast. Your kids will learn about the history of the country while admiring miniaturized versions of the grand landscapes of the Canadian Rockies, the CN Tower, and the Bay of Fundy’s 400 L basin! Located in the heart of downtown Toronto (10 Dundas St. E.).

Your entire family can experience the annual ‘ROM for the Holidays’ attractions until Jan. 4, 2026, with enhanced programming, live performances, and interactive activities. Craft lanterns inspired by lanterns on display in the museum; try an experimental art activity to learn about rainbows; and enjoy pop-up surprise performances, including eco-troubadour Chris McKhool. Before you head out, check out the museum’s new shark exhibit — perfect for kids who are obsessed with the sea. (100 Queens Park).

The Hockey Hall of Fame is filled with interactive activities for kids (and kids at heart)! Challenge your hockey skills against life-sized, animated versions of the greatest NHL goalies and shooters (you even get to use a real-life puck and stick). Snap a photo alongside the Hall’s mascot ‘Slapshot’ or while embracing the great Stanley Cup. There are also tons of artifacts to explore representing hockey’s greatest moments, including Sidney Crosby’s Golden Goal and a gallery of iconic goalie masks! (30 Yonge St.).

Bundle up and wander the castle grounds of Canada’s most famous, majestic castle! Until the end of the first week of January, admire the dazzling light displays sprawled across the castle’s estate and charming gardens. Head inside and get lost as you explore the extensive walkways and tunnels. Your kids can participate in festive arts and crafts activities and even meet holiday mascots! (1 Austin Terrace).

Before the winter break ends, let your kids embark on a sensory journey with oversized bubbles! This immersive experience (which closes in Toronto in just a few weeks) features different rooms filled with bubble-themed activities, like the LED room, a VR room, and a soap bubbles room. The whole experience takes about 60 minutes to complete but you’re welcome to stay as long as you want in each room before moving on to the next one. All ages are welcome (and kids under three enter free of charge). (Exhibition Hub, Downsview Airport Lands, 30 Hanover Rd.).

Teens and kids alike will love exploring Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room, featuring a seemingly endless amount of mirrored orbs and reflective surfaces. Meanwhile, the entire family can head to the Dr. Mariano Elia Hands-On Centre for art-making and creative play activities — these are fun and educational activities that will help your little ones develop confidence and critical thinking skills. Throughout the winter, younger kids can explore other artistic activities, like life drawing, portrait painting, and even animation and cartooning classes (317 Dundas St. W.).

Winter’s the perfect time to visit the zoo! There’s less crowds and your kids will get to spend more time learning about their fav animals. Head over during the holiday break and enjoy five tropical indoor pavilions, 10 kilometres of walking trails, and discounted winter pricing. Check out the Zoo’s Guardian Talks series, where zookeepers share fascinating details about the animals in their care (everything from their diets to any special care they receive — runs until Jan. 5, 2026). The entire family can celebrate ‘Noon New Years Eve’ in the Discovery Zone — this free event will be filled with interactive games, entertainment, prizes and even a DJ spinning kid-friendly tunes (Dec. 31, 2025, 11 a.m.). At the heart of the celebration is a countdown to 12 (p.m.), so a perfect event for early risers and a great way to create more family memories as you head into the New Year.