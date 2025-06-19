A popular American-based festival is coming to Toronto for the first time ever

All Things Go, one of America’s most popular indie music festivals, is officially coming to Toronto for the first time this fall, taking place against the backdrop of Lake Ontario at the Budweiser Stage (909 Lake Shore Blvd W), from Oct 4 to 5, 2025.

Bringing All Things Go to The Six marks a major milestone in the festival’s evolution. The announcement comes on the heels of the brand celebrating its 10th anniversary in Washington, D.C. and launching its first-ever New York edition last year. This year, both the D.C. and New York festivals will expand to three-day events!

Expansion to Toronto will stay true to the brand’s identity. The festival’s loyal fanbase (aka “The Besties”) can expect female and non-binary-led talent, with genre-blending, gender-inclusive lineups, creating the ultimate space where LGBTQ+ voices and emerging artists can shine.

The festival partnered with Live Nation Women and will feature 16 artists across two days, with no overlapping set times. And fans won’t have to choose between acts, thanks to a single-stage setup designed to let every artist have their moment!

We don’t know the artist lineup as yet, but past performers included the likes of Janelle Monáe, Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Mitski, Billie Eilish, Hozier and Charli XCX.

“Live Nation Women is proud to support the growth of the All Things Go festival brand,” Ali Harnell, Live Nation’s Women’s President and Chief Strategy Officer, said in a statement. “We remain committed to championing women and expanding opportunities for emerging talent across the live music landscape. This partnership goes beyond the festival—it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard.”

Visit allthingsgofestival.com/toronto for updates and tickets!

