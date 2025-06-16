This cute beach near Toronto is so charming, locals call it Ontario’s Riviera

No need to head to the south of France to experience stunning coastlines. With the warm weather out in full force, Ontarians looking for the most perfect summer escape can travel to Southwestern Ontario. There’s one intimate little spot in Norfolk County that is known for its small-town charm, soothing lake waters and historical significance.

Turkey Point Beach is a hidden gem located on the north shore of Lake Erie, about a 2-hour drive from Toronto. This two-kilometre stretch of shoreline is nestled within Turkey Point Provincial Park and overlooks Long Point Bay. Visitors can expect gorgeous sunshine and low-key, family-friendly summer vibes without the major crowds found at commercial waterfronts. The scenery is so charming that locals affectionately call it Ontario’s Riviera!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Manning (@jamiemanstagrams)

The first thing to do is explore the water. Lake Erie’s waters are some of the warmest in Ontario, making the waterfront perfect for diving into. For families travelling with their little ones, there’s even a buoyed-off section to help keep kids safe within the shallow end.

Those seeking more of an adventure can rent out everything from kayaks to jet boats and even flyboards. Boats can be launched at the Turkey Point Marine Basin (for a fee), and canoes can be launched from the beach that fronts the village. From here, visitors can paddle westward towards the Turkey Point marsh area (this offers the most picturesque view at sunset!)

For visitors who’d like to reel in their dinner, head to the shore at the breakwall adjacent to the marina (at the south end of Turkey Point); it’s the best spot for capturing bass and perch. Fishing from shore is also possible from piers in local communities, like Port Rowan, Booths Harbour and Normandale! Visitors who’d prefer to explore the waters while sitting back can opt for a cruise along the bay on a scenic birdwatching boat tour.

The area offers just as many activities on dry land! Visit Long Point Eco-Adventures to check out their ziplining canopy tours, or try mountain biking on the network of trails both within and adjacent to the park (there’s even a weekly group ride on Thursday nights). The park also offers several kilometres of hard-surfaced and park campground roads to ride regular bikes.

Turkey Point has three hiking trails within or near the park that visitors can explore on foot! The Oak Savannah Trail, located east of the Whippoorwill Campground, is the easiest (it’s only 1.3 km) and takes visitors through gorgeous natural oak and pine forest trees. The 2.4 km Lookout Bluff Trail allows visitors to hike from the park office to the edge of the bluff (here, they’ll have a stunning view of Long Point Bay), while the 4 km Fin and Feather Trail begins at the north end of the Fin and Feather Campground, taking hikers along the old hatchery pond to the Normandale Fish Hatchery, around to the north boundary of the park!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turkey Point Provincial Park (@turkeypointpp)

Turkey Point is also the perfect spot to go camping, with over 230 flat, tree-lined campsites. Day-trippers can enjoy basic amenities like clean washrooms, a kids’ playground, picnic areas and even a dedicated dog zone for their four-legged friends!

And because everyone deserves a great beach day, accessibility has been thoughtfully built in at the site, with everything from paved beach access routes and accessible washrooms to service-animal support and mobility device rentals.

Once you reach the beach, there’s paid parking on site (with additional paid parking along Cedar Drive), as well as free on-street parking about a 15-minute walk away on Ordnance Drive).

Or park at your cottage, hotel or inn or and hop aboard the Ride Norfolk on-demand bus service from Monday to Friday. The beach is open from early May to late October, so you’ve still got some time to plan your perfect getaway!

And don’t forget to check out the 15 best staycation ideas for Torontonians this summer!