This quaint little village near Toronto is the perfect spot for a day trip

Nestled along the Conestoga River, just north of Waterloo, sits the picturesque village of St. Jacobs. The town is filled with authentic small-town sights, historic tours, hidden gems and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. It’s also only a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, making it the perfect spot for a day trip!

The first place to check out once you enter the village is the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market—with the largest year-round indoor/outdoor farmers’ market in Canada, it can possibly rival that of Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market.

The market welcomes more than one million visitors each year and is filled with hundreds of vendors selling local, fresh and original produce as well as unique items, everything from art to collectibles.

After strolling through the market, head over to the Market Road Antique mall across the street — it’s filled with over 100 antique dealer booths selling quality furniture, glassware, jewelry, books, vintage clothing, toys and more. Right next door is the St. Jacobs Outlet mall, which is also packed with unique finds for a good price.

As the area is still home to the largest population of Old Order Mennonites in Canada, you’ll likely spot farmers on local roads travelling to the market by horse and buggy! You can actually experience the rich heritage and culture of Amish Country by booking a Mennonite experience package. Your day will start with a homemade Mennonite breakfast and include a guided country wagon tour through the heart of Mennonite country.

Head to the heart of the Market District to visit St. Jacobs Country Playhouse — the 400-seat theatre presents the best in live theatre, everything from Broadway musicals to comedies and dramas! The venue itself is something to behold — it’s filled with turn-of-the-century masonry and traditional Mennonite architecture. The outdoor courtyard is also a serene spot to gather before the show or during intermission.

For a more adventurous experience, opt for a wagon ride or horseback riding adventure. And make sure to hop on board the Waterloo Central Railway — this heritage railway offers historic train rides between Northfield Drive in Waterloo, the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, the village of St. Jacobs and the town of Elmira! These family-friendly excursions include the Heritage Hopper ‘Hop On / Hop Off’ service travelling between Waterloo and Elmira; Mother’s Day and Father’s Day tours (moms and dads ride for free on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, respectively); and even Cocktails on the Rails, mixology experiences, where passengers experience the art of making cocktails while admiring stunning train views!

The Village of St. Jacob’s is a great place for a bike ride (the Village is filled with bike-friendly attractions, accommodations and restaurants — check out Anna Mae’s famous broasted chicken). Go for a walk or a bike ride along the Health Valley Trail between St. Jacobs and Conestogo, or take a stroll through town with a guided walking tour.

Art lovers can also take a self-guided tour of St. Jacobs Village’s charming art pieces, like the giant “St Jacobs” block mural located on the side of the Xclusive Elements urban lifestyle store.

Before you leave, check out the St. Jacobs Butterfly Trail along King St. — this community initiative uses statues, gardens, nature, and historical points of interest to celebrate the town’s rural heritage.

In addition to driving, you can also reach this charming town by GO Transit — take a GO Train from Union Station to Kitchener GO station and transfer to the Waterloo-St. Jacobs Railway!