Everything we know about the new St. Lawrence Market North building opening soon

Torontonians who are fans of the Saturday Farmers’ Market at St. Lawrence Market are in for a treat — beginning Sat. April 5, the farmers’ market can be accessed from the new St. Lawrence Market North building at 92 Front St.

Farmers have been bringing their seasonal produce to the St. Lawrence Market complex — which includes St. Lawrence Hall and the North and South Market buildings — since 1803, making the market a culinary hotspot filled with everything from local produce to specialty food vendors! Construction of the new market officially began in July 2019 under a contract with The Buttcon Limited/The Atlas Corporation Joint Venture — this after the city stated that the North Market was being underutilized.

“The redevelopment of the North Market building will improve the utility of the St. Lawrence Market Complex for vendors, visitors and shoppers, while contributing to the economic development of the area,” the City stated on its site.

The total project cost was initially expected to be just over $91 million, although the project was marked with delays and ended up costing about $128 million.

For the past few years, the farmers market has been operating out of a temporary market structure at 125 The Esplanade, just south of the South Market — a one-storey, prefabricated building with no traditional foundation.

The new five-storey, 228,000 sq. ft. multi-use market will open directly across from the South building and feature much more than a market. Expect court rooms and administrative spaces on the upper floors (City staff have been transitioning to the new North Market building since December), a vegetated green roof, a ground floor Market Hall (patrons can access the historic antique and farmers market from the main floor), as well as four levels of below grade parking for 250 cars.

According to the design architects, the five-storey atrium will also connect the North and South Markets, as well as the Market Hall. The existing St. Lawrence Hall will be connected to the new North Building.

The space includes energy efficient strategies — expect chilled beams, floor heating, and under-floor air distribution.

The fully digital lighting scheme will complement the open steel structure with the atrium above the market level and include dimming and occupancy sensors for a cool aesthetic. LEDs will illuminate the facility (including the parking garage levels) and provide ambient lighting to the market’s open ceiling area, with ambient lighting for the vendor booths.

The Farmers Market at the new North Building will be open on Saturdays from 5 a.m to 3 pm at 92 Front St. The original and iconic south market building continues to operate as usual.