This new Yorkville spot is like Erewhon but with a Toronto twist

If you’re into wellness-driven eats, Better Bar is about to be your new go-to. Opening this November in Yorkville, the spot promises clean, flavour-packed dishes that prove healthy food doesn’t have to be bland.

The space is minimalist and sleek, with soft earthy tones and playful pops of pink. The 80-seat layout feels cozy and modern—think Erewhon meets Joe & The Juice, but with a Toronto twist.

The menu’s got all the wellness staples: plant-based wraps, fresh salads, sushi rolls, and protein-packed bowls, all made with organic, locally-sourced ingredients. No seed oils here — just clean, straight-up good food. And they’ve partnered with Vision Greens to source pesticide-free, locally-grown produce from a hydroponic farm, ensuring fresh, sustainable ingredients.

The menu at Better Bar definitely caters to the wellness crowd, but it’s also got the kind of dishes you’ll actually want to eat.

There’s The Better Sandwich — an English muffin stacked with pasture-raised egg, sliced avocado, wheat grass pesto, raw cheddar and micro broccoli. Or, for something fresh and light, the Umami Salad is a spicy salad blend with carrots, Bok choy, red pepper and miso dressing, with options to add protein like oven-roasted salmon, smoked salmon or grilled chicken breast.

For something heartier, the Chicken Caesar Truffle Wrap delivers with roasted chicken, smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts and truffle Caesar dressing, available in wheat or gluten-free corn wrap. Or try the Veggie Bowl, with basil basmati rice, seasonal roasted veggies, watermelon radish, micro broccoli and Mediterranean vinaigrette. Plus, there’s a rotating Hot Bar menu that changes daily, so you’ll always have something new to try.

While Yorkville is known for its high-end dining, Better Bar is hitting the scene with a more approachable vibe, offering a wellness-focused menu that feels open to a wider crowd

Is it changing Toronto’s dining scene? Probably not. But if you’re in Yorkville and want a spot that balances health and taste, it’s definitely worth checking out.

Better Bar is located at 55 Avenue Rd., inside Yorkville Village and will officially open in late November.