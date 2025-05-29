There is a national sauna performance championship coming to Toronto this June

For those looking to find the best sauna artisans in the country, an upcoming competition might help!

Groupe Nordik announced the launch of Aufgusshow 2025, Canada’s first-ever national sauna performance championship, set to take place from June 17 to 19 inside the Logga Sauna at Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby (which we recently listed as one of the best Nordic spas to visit in Ontario).

This three-day event will bring together some of the country’s top “Aufgussmeisters” (think sauna masters who blend essential oil-infused steam, heat, music and choreographed towel movements to create an immersive European sauna ritual) to compete for a chance to represent Canada at the Aufguss World Master Championship in Verona, Italy, this September!

The competition will feature 20 competitors from five spas across Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba. A panel of four certified European judges will assess each performance based on scent selection, technique, creativity, storytelling and overall sensory experience.

Winners will earn a place on the international stage, marking Canada’s debut as a member of the Aufguss World Master Association, alongside Germany, Italy and Japan!

“This is more than a competition — it’s a cultural movement,” Martin Paquette, CEO and Founder of Groupe Nordik said in a news release. “Aufguss is where performance meets wellness, and we’re incredibly proud to bring this level of artistry to Canada. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our talent, unite our Spa Villages, and elevate how people experience the sauna.”

The best part is that more than 300 tickets will be available for this three-day event for the public, including access to three competition performances and full-day spa admission! It’ll make for a perfect getaway with a few friends. Click here for ticket sales, event details and performer profiles.

