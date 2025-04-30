The 6 best luxury bathhouse spas in Toronto to destress

One of the best ways to destress at the end of the day is with a soothing bubble bath, so why not fulfill this ritual through a more immersive experience? Bathhouse spas provide everything from water therapy to stone massages, steam rooms, holistic salt-based treatments and therapeutic services that will help soothe your body, mind, and spirit! Here are some of the most luxurious baths to visit right here in Toronto.

This spa provides an exotic escape in the heart of downtown Toronto. Relax and unwind in one of the spa’s swimming pools or whirlpools before heading to the steam room, where you can sweat out all the toxins from your body. The spa’s Eucalyptus Steam Room provides the additional benefits of aromatherapy, which will relax your muscles, increase circulation, improve your immune system and lead to overall rejuvenation. Other spa services include mani-pedis, soothing massages, and facials (perfect as part of a bridal pack). Go solo for a weekend away from the busyness of life, or head over with a partner for a romantic couples’ retreat (18 Elm St).

This women’s-only, therapeutic spa preserves the centuries-old European tradition of ‘Taking the Waters’ (basically, harnessing the healing power of water and heat through hydrothermal treatments). The therapeutic water circuit includes a dip in the warm, dead sea salt pool (5-10 minutes), followed by a steam shower, a 1-minute plunge in the cold pool, 5 minutes of relaxation in a hot sauna (think sweating as a form of cleansing), another cold plunge in the pool, a 5-minute soak in a hot Epsom salt pool, followed by another cold plunge in the pool. The spa menu includes body scrubs, massages and facials. Head to the juice bar for a healthy and nutritious smoothie or tea to complete your visit! (471 Adelaide St W | 497 King St E).

This award-winning spa is nestled in the Ritz-Carlton and offers facials, body treatments, massage therapy and even a champagne nail bar! Start your experience with 1 hour of relaxation at the venue’s cutting-edge hydrotherapy facilities. Indulge in the bliss of the eucalyptus steam room, revitalize in the green tea vitality pool and sweat out toxins in the sauna. You’ll leave with improved mental clarity and a feeling of tranquillity (181 Wellington St W).

This immersive sauna and ice bath experience will leave you feeling rejuvenated and full of life. Get cool in a custom-designed ice bath, kept icy-cold between 0 and 4°C. Head to the saunas to experience a clean, fresh heat, with aromatic snowballs providing a relaxing and restorative humidity experience. Embark on a 75-minute self-guided journey to explore the sauna or enjoy an evening out with friends (425 Adelaide St W | 110 Bloor St W).

This is the best spot in the city to experience a traditional Hammam Turkish bath! Cleanse your body and soothe your spirit with this purifying and refreshing ceremony, modelled on one of the world’s oldest cleansing traditions. Relax in the steam room before heading to the calming Turkish suites. Lay your head on a heated marble table while hot and cool water treatments stimulate your senses. The treatment includes a gentle Céla exfoliation and a deep cleansing treatment, involving layers and layers of moisturizing bubbles. The treatment ends with a final cleanse with eucalyptus black soap. When you leave, your skin will feel like silk! (602 King St W | 2901 Bayview Ave, Unit 132, North York).

This spot is perfect for a day escape or wellness retreat! Relax and recharge in the spa’s indoor relaxation pool and hot tub before detoxifying in the steam room. Explore everything from soothing deep tissue massages to cutting-edge treatments like light therapy services at the spa’s wellness bio bar! (60 Yorkville Ave).