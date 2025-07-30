HomeReal EstateToronto home with an unbelievably massive backyard deck going for $4.5 million
71 print IMG 1948
Real Estate

Toronto home with an unbelievably massive backyard deck going for $4.5 million

Julia Mastroianni
Julia Mastroianni

Right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods is a renovated heritage home with a sprawling secret in its backyard. At 14 Halton St., a red brick exterior with plenty of period details belies a modern, urban oasis at its rear, fenced, full of trees and with a massive deck spanning the entire space.

Featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home is tucked behind a private gate and is just steps from Trinity Bellwoods Park.

107 print IMG 2556 1 print IMG 2071

Enter through the front for a glimpse of original architectural details like this symmetrical scalloped archway above the stairs.

6 print IMG 2110 9 print IMG 2128 22 print IMG 2056

The formal living room, featuring a statement period fireplace and oversized windows, connects to the forma dining room with plenty of space for entertaining.

24 print IMG 2020 31 print IMG 2029

The chef’s kitchen is spacious and modern, with a large island, high-end appliances and even a bright breakfast nook with windows lining the space. 

35 print IMG 1981

Featuring original red brick and wood details, the main floor sunroom is absolutely stunning. With a walkout to the deck, experience the best of indoor-outdoor living during your work-from-home days.

43 print IMG 2248 48 print IMG 2269 51 print IMG 2200 53 print IMG 2613 VS 55 print IMG 2221

Head upstairs for a glimpse at the massive primary suite, which includes a walk-in closet, custom built-ins and a four-piece ensuite with views of the garden. The three additional bedrooms feature hardwood floors and plenty of closet space — and with beautiful windows throughout the floor, your mornings will always be sunny.

66 print IMG 2329

The finished lower level can be transformed into pretty much any kind of room you need, from a recreation room to a workout space or an art studio.

84 print IMG 1879 90 print IMG 1918 93 print IMG 1927

Of course, the backyard steals the show: the sprawling deck covers the entire space, and has been carefully constructed to preserve the many fully-grown trees that fill the backyard and provide plenty of shade for those hot summer days. Entertaining here will be a breeze!

14 Halton St. is listed for $4,498,000 with Jennifer Chalmers of Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO