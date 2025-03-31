Petition calling for Amazon to stop selling ‘Canada, 51st State’ merch goes viral

Canadians are continuing to keep their elbows up against U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats — the latest way is by urging Amazon to stop selling “Canada, 51st state” merchandise.

The change.org petition, launched last month by retired Thornbury, ON, nurse, Sue Williams-Dunn, has gone viral — amassing more than 57,000 signatures out of a goal of 75,000. Not bad, since Williams-Dunn’s original goal was 10,000 signatures.

“As citizens of Canada, a proudly sovereign nation, we feel a profound sense of betrayal by the US President to try to force us to become the 51st State,” the petition states, adding that Trump’s threats to annex Canada through economic warfare is a threat that Canadians face daily and one that we have not agreed to. “He says Canada isn’t a country without the USA. The merchandise being sold on Amazon that highlights and supports this claim is not just offensive and immoral – it reinforces a direct threat to our democracy.”

The petition adds that seeing these items on sale on a platform as large as Amazon’s gives Trump’s intimidating tactics more power than they deserve.

“Every day we come across products that insinuate our unwilling integration into the United States, we are reminded of the looming peril our independent nationhood is facing. More than just a personal affront, this issue sparks nationwide indignation.”

While some may argue these products are harmless, or perhaps comedic, “they disregard and belittle the sustained economic terrorism Canada has been withstanding,” the petition states. “This is not a joke to us. It’s a threat to our autonomy and identity as Canadians.”

By signing this petition, Williams-Dunn hopes it urges Amazon “to respect the sovereignty of nations” and stop selling offensive merchandise that indirectly supports threatening ideologies.

A quick scroll on Amazon Canada of “Canada 51st state” products brings up more than 5,000 products. Although there are many trucker hats and trees with the slogan, there are just as many anti-51st state products, with slogans such as “Canada is not for sale”, “Canada 51st”, and even “Elbows up, Never 51”, in reference to a defensive stance that Canada should take to protect itself against US tariff threats.

In any case, Williams-Dunn’s petition is receiving massive support.

“We are Canadian and will never become the 51st state! Why are You selling these shirts? Boycott Amazon,” one commenter noted.