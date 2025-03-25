Scarborough comedian Mike ‘Elbows up’ Myers officially endorses Mark Carney

Mike Myers is in the middle of a comeback, but it’s not a new instalment of Wayne’s World, or even Austin Powers. It’s fuelled by Myers getting political first on Saturday Night Live, coining the now-trending term ‘elbows up’ then by joining Mark Carney in some fun and patriotic commercials, and now even endorsing him for Prime Minister.

Mark Carney has just released a second campaign ad of him and Scarborough native/actor Mike Myers playfully bantering at a hockey rink, but in this ad, the Austin Powers star officially endorses Carney.

The video was posted to Carney’s X account on Monday. The two sport Team Canada hockey jerseys while chatting on a hockey bench — although this video has a slightly more serious tone compared to the first ad.

“I wouldn’t be anything without Canada,” Myers, 61, told Carney. “The Canadian taxpayers subsidized our housing, gave me a fantastic high school…” he said, adding that “nobody should confuse Canadians’ kindness with weakness,” likely in response to President Donald Trump’s repeated threats about turning Canada into the 51st state.

Carney agreed, stating that being Canadian is about values and an attitude, and that Canada gave both men tremendous opportunities.

Myers ended the video by officially endorsing Carney, saying that he’s hopeful that the Liberal leader will do great things and protect Canada.

“I think the world needs more grown-ups, we need more adults, dude,” he said.

This ad is a follow-up to a more scripted video shared on Saturday — a day before Carney called a snap election to be held on April 28 amid a trade war and annexation threats from Trump. In the video, Myers, who currently resides in the U.S., was put to the test in a series of rapid-fire odd-ball questions to prove how Canadian he is.

“What are the two seasons in Toronto?” Carney asked Myers as his final question.

“Winter and construction,” Myers responded.

“Wow, you really are Canadian,” Carney quipped.

“Yeah, but let me ask you, Mr. Prime Minister, will there always be a Canada?”

“There will always be a Canada,” Carney responded. Both men ended the video with an “elbows up,” indicating a defensive stance that Canada should take to protect itself against US tariff threats.

Myers caused waves earlier this month after making a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live, portraying tech billionaire Elon Musk in a re-enactment of a cringe meeting at the Oval Office.

At the end of the show, Myers, bearing a black T-shirt adorned with the slogan “Canada is not for sale”, mouthed the words “elbows up,” as the credits rolled. Since then, the phrase has evolved into a sort-of unifying slogan throughout the country.