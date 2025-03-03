Toronto’s Mike Myers sparks online debate with ‘Canada is Not for Sale’ tee on SNL

Scarborough native Mike Myers made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend, portraying tech billionaire Elon Musk in a re-enactment of Friday’s cringe meeting at the Oval Office between Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While Musk wasn’t at the original meeting, in the SNL opening, a chainsaw-wielding Myers (“Musk”) walked on set, interrupting the heated exchange between the world leaders (in reference to Musk flaunting a chainsaw on stage at the CPAC conference last week).

is a true Toronto original, born and raised in the city before taking his quirky, character-driven comedy to the world stage. From his early days at Second City to Saturday Night Live, he became known for developing a series of memorable characters including in the sketch Wayne’s World, which turned into massive big screen hit.

But what’s really got the internet talking is Myers’ wardrobe choice at the end of the show. The 61-year-old actor-comedian wore a black T-shirt adorned with a Canadian flag alongside the slogan “Canada is not for sale”, in response to Trump’s repeated threats about turning Canada into the 51st state. As the credits rolled, Myers mouthed the words “elbows up”, perhaps indicating a defensive stance that Canada should take to protect itself from an oncoming attack.

Mike Myers wears a “Canada is not for sale” shirt at the end of #SNL pic.twitter.com/qLHPIYNbcG — Jordan Davidson 🇨🇦 (@jordangeville) March 2, 2025

The move generated a ton of reactions online, with most calling the comedian brave for standing up for his home country.

Stunning AND brave. — Kate May (@MistressDepp13) March 2, 2025

Although a few pointed out the Myers lives in the U.S., we know his roots are right here Toronto, by way of Scarborough.

Myers is receiving much more love from Canadians compared to Wayne Gretzky — the “Great One’s” appearance as Team Canada’s honorary captain at the 4-Nations championship late last month drew some ire due to his close association with Trump (resulting in Trump stating that he doesn’t want Canadians to turn against Gretzky because of their friendship).