This new spot in Toronto’s west end is now the ultimate wine and pizza destination

What was once a hidden pizza shop has now transformed into Enoteca 89, a vibrant space that’s buzzing by day as a coffee shop and pizzeria and comes alive at night as a wine bar, restaurant and bottle shop. With the same passionate ownership, it’s not just a place to eat, but a community hub that invites you to experience something new at every visit.

When Halcyon Coffee opened in February 2021, Bello Pizza shared its space, serving the neighbourhood with a take-out model essential during the pandemic lockdowns. With Bello Pizza moving out to focus on expanding their Collingwood location, Halcyon seized the opportunity to expand and offer new experiences without losing the old.

“It was time for change, but it was a wonderful, wonderful four years with Bello Pizza,” says owner Jesse Barwell.

With the change in direction to being a sit-down café and restaurant, a name change was in order. Barwell settled on adopting the name “Enoteca,” because its definition as a “wine repository” was a fitting choice given everything the venue now has to offer. The 89 is a celebration of the community as “Neighbourhood 89” is the allocation given to the Runnymede-Bloor West Village neighbourhood.

“It’s a place where you can get wine and food, and that’s what we are,” says Barwell. “We’re focusing on that neighbourhood and encapsulating everything together.”

Customers can enjoy expertly brewed coffee throughout the day, but at 5:30 p.m., table service kicks in, offering a more elevated yet casual dining experience. With a new sit-up bar, diners can watch chef Isaac Perez in action.

Enoteca 89 now serves traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas throughout the day. In addition to a popular truffle pizza and a unique pear and gorgonzola option, there’s also a weekly chef’s choice pizza, inspired by seasonal ingredients.

Enoteca 89’s menu also features a variety of share plates, including two types of arancini balls (beef and mushroom), oven-baked meatballs, focaccia and more.

Enoteca 89 has kept their bottle shop and drink offerings unchanged, featuring the same competitively priced organic, sustainable, and biodynamic wines not available at the LCBO. With wines imported from around the world, the staff is ready to help you find the perfect bottle, whether you’re a beginner or a connoisseur.

“I love talking to people,” says Barwell. “My favourite things about this store is all the unique wines that are constantly changing,”

With the expansion, Enoteca 89 will offer more social events, building on the jazz nights they previously hosted. Soon, the restaurant will roll out live music, wine tastings, cooking classes, and other ticketed events.

“We definitely want to get the community very much involved in the space,” says Barwell. “We’re making it a place where they can come have some fun events, learn about wine, learn about the pizza, or listen to live music.”

Enoteca 89 is located at 2196 Bloor St. W.