Toronto dominates OpenTable’s top 100 restaurant list with 27 must-visit spots

Toronto is showing the rest of Canada how it’s done when it comes to great food! OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025 features 27 Toronto spots, from heavy-hitters like Alo Restaurant and Bar Isabel to exciting newcomers like The Lunch Lady, which opened its doors this summer. With 44 Ontario restaurants making the national list, the province easily outpaces Alberta (19), Quebec (18), and British Columbia (15).

The list, compiled from over 1 million verified diner reviews, reservation demand, and ratings, highlights a mix of old favourites and bold newcomers. Toronto’s restaurants continue to impress with inventive menus, international flavours, and creative concepts — giving diners plenty of reasons to book a table.

Dining trends from 2025 hint at what’s coming in 2026. Big groups are back in style: parties of six or more grew 28 per cent nationwide last year, and 40 per cent of Torontonians say they’ll favour group dining over solo meals in 2026. Early dinners are gaining ground too, with reservations between 4 and 5 p.m. up 30 per cent, and 37 per cent of locals saying they’ll opt for earlier nights out. Counter seating is booming, offering front-row views into the kitchen — a trend you can experience at spots like Sushi Yugen, where diners can grab a seat right at the chef’s counter.

Gen Z diners are also shaking things up. With 60 per cent planning to eat out more next year, With more Gen Z diners heading out next year, Toronto restaurants are stepping up with fresh, playful menus.

Toronto’s featured restaurants on OpenTable’s Top 100 include:

Alo Restaurant

Aloette

Amal Restaurant

Bar Isabel

Bar Prima

Café Boulud

DaiLo

Don Alfonso 1890

Estiatorio Milos

George Restaurant

Giulietta

Grey Gardens

Lee

Linny’s

Mamakas Taverna

Mineral

Osteria Giulia

Prime Seafood Palace

Quetzal

Rasa

Richmond Station

Scaramouche Restaurant

Sorrel Rosedale

Sunnys Chinese

Sushi Yugen

The Chase

The Lunch Lady

For the full list of restaurants, click here