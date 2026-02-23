This pizza spot just became the coolest late-night hangout on Ossington

After eighteen years anchoring the West End’s restaurant scene, the original Pizzeria Libretto on Ossington is stepping into its after-hours phase. Reopening this weekend as Bar Libretto, the spot is moving on from the family-friendly feel it opened with in 2008 and shifting toward the neighbourhood’s late-night crowd.

While the wood-fired Neapolitan crust is still the headliner, the menu has been pared back to make room for more snackable plates. New additions include steak tartare and whipped whitefish with crostini, while the classic Margherita and ’nduja pies remain—now part of a tighter lineup designed for sharing over drinks instead of anchoring a formal three-course dinner.

The change feels natural for a stretch of Ossington that’s become one of Toronto’s go-to strips for cocktails and late nights. Neapolitan-style pizza is still at the centre of the menu, but the spotlight has shifted to the bar, with a tighter food selection and a stronger cocktail and wine program.

The new concept is geared toward a slower, later night out. Libretto doesn’t open until 4 p.m., marking a clear shift away from the old lunch and brunch routine in favour of a Wednesday-to-Saturday schedule that runs late. To reinforce the bar focus, there’s now a twice-daily happy hour—from 4 to 6 p.m. for the early crowd and again from 9 to 11 p.m. Weekend DJs and a rotating lineup of guest bartenders from across the city are also part of the shift, keeping the room in step with the pace of Ossington Avenue.

Chef Rocco Agostino and the team are betting that while the city’s love of a wood-fired crust isn’t going anywhere, the way people go out in Toronto has changed. This version of Libretto feels more grown-up — mood lighting, more cocktail-driven, and less about quick table turns. Expect amaro-heavy features and a tighter, more intimate energy that matches how the city is dining in 2026.

Pizzeria Libretto is located at 221 Ossington Ave.