This Toronto pizza spot is serving drum-and-bass with your Margherita

Scarborough’s Bluffs Pizza Pub has been slinging wood-fired pizzas and Mexican eats since early last year, but lately it’s been drawing new attention for an unexpected add-on: drum-and-bass nights!

It’s the perfect spot to be introduced to this incredible genre of music, all while downing delicious slices and Sanpellegrino Limonata (plus, it lets you support local DJs and artists).

Bonus: The pub has a cozy indoor dining area and a heated patio for colder days!

Food-wise, begin your meal with a delicious appetizer, like the cheesy garlic bread, laden in mozzarella and garlic butter, and served with a side of the house marinara sauce, or the poutine house fries topped with cheese and gravy.

For mains, the menu ranges from a classic Margherita to options like Honey Diavola (pepperoni and honey with chilli flakes), Mexicana (chorizo and jalapeños), Tres Carnes and Prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved parmigiano. On the Mexican eats side, try the tacos (including pastor, chorizo, and baja fish), quesabirria, burritos and shareables like nachos! End your meal with a two-piece crispy churros combo, coated in cinnamon sugar and served with traditional Mexican milk caramel sauce, as well as Napolitan Flan, finished with a layer of clear caramel.

If you’re deal-hunting, the pub is also promoting a Taco Tuesday special: two tacos for $9.99, every Tuesday, all day!

As for what’s next, we can expect more drum-and-bass nights as well as live programming. As a pre-Valentine’s teaser (Feb 13), there’s an Open Mic night, where singers, musicians poets (or anyone who wants to share their art) can take the stage. And on Feb 20, diners can experience live music by guitarist/composer Mark Sepic in what’s being described as a night of musical creativity and good vibes.

Bluffs Pizza Pub is located at 2496 Kingston Rd. It’s open from Tuesday to Thursday, 4-10 pm, and on weekends from 12 to 11 pm. Visit @bluffspizzapub for more info.