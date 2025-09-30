From schnitzel to steins: 10 delicious spots to celebrate Oktoberfest in Toronto

The Kitchener-Waterloo region may host the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside of Germany, but there are many places across Toronto where you can indulge in delicious German fare and raise a stein in honour of this annual Bavarian fest! Here are 10 spots to check out in the city.

1. Wrvst

This is Toronto’s OG sausage-and-stein hall, so it’s a natural first stop on your Oktoberfest trek. Expect giant homemade Bavarian pretzels, currywurst, classic Bratwurst and seasonal Oktoberfest sausages alongside litre-steins from German breweries (try the Paulaner Oktoberfest Lager). 609 King St W.

2. The Goodman Pub

This is the perfect spot if you want waterfront vibes with your German bites! The Goodman is running its Oktoberfest celebration until Oct 5, with a Bavarian-style menu featuring comfort foods like warm beer cheese pretzels with coarse salt, beer mustard and cheesy dips. Bring a group of friends and share a currywurst poutine with bratwurst sausage, cheese curds, gravy and curry ketchup. For something indulgent, dive into the Bratwurst double-smashed burger, stacked with bratwurst, cheddar, Swiss, sauerkraut, bacon and curry ketchup on a pretzel bun! Complement your meal with seasonal sips, like a cranberry orange whiskey sour. 207 Queens Quay W.

3. Beer Bistro

Until Oct 3, try the Beer Bistro’s Oktoberfest Menu and drink a stein (or two) of Paulaner’s Oktoberfest lager paired with a juicy schnitzel and German potato salad. Finish with a scrumptious apple strudel, vanilla bourbon ice cream and a Mr. Oktober Festbier from Left Field! 18 King St E.

4. Brazen Head Irish Pub

This rustic, two-floor pub in Liberty Village boasts a limited-time Oktoberfest menu and autumn cocktails until Oct 5. Expect big screens, bigger beers and Bavarian-style plates! Dig into a giant pretzel or try the chicken schnitzel & apple bowl with spinach, red cabbage, apples, goat cheese, sauerkraut, pretzel croutons and apple cider vinaigrette. They also have more than 20 beers on tap, so make it a night! 165 East Liberty St.

5. Town Crier Pub & Halfway Beer House

Visit this long-time draft destination if you’re looking for German plates and European beer (they have more than 50 on tap!) The Town Crier serves traditional Belgian and German dishes, like the Oktoberfest sausage served with stoemp or frites and sauerkraut, as well as currywurst sausage served with curry-based German sauce, and a variety of schnitzel options. 115 John St.

6. The Golden Pigeon BeerHall

Get your dirndls and lederhosen ready: This Saturday, Oct 4, Golden Pigeon is hosting its Oktoberfest Pretzel & Stein Party! Expect fresh-baked Bavarian pretzels, oompah jams, and tons of goofy contests (think stein-holding, pretzel-eating, beer-puppeteering and “catch a brat”). The taps will feature special releases from Left Field Brewery, like the “All Tied Up” Pretzel Lager, as well as a chef-curated German menu filled with smoked beer sausage and bratwurst. 424 Parliament St.

7. Mill Street Brew Pub

The Distillery District’s cobblestone lanes and historic red-brick buildings have transformed into a Bavarian-style festival full of flavour, music and food! Until Oct 5, head to the Oktoberfest Toronto Courtyard (located on Pure Spirits Mews) and Mill Street Brewpub, and grab a spot at one of the long Bavarian-style picnic tables. Enjoy German-inspired eats like spätzle mac and cheese with bacon, pork schnitzel plates, currywurst bratwurst poutine and a full sausage spread! Wash it all down with seasonal brews, like the Mill Street Festbier and Old Flame’s Brunette Munich Dunkel. Afterward, head inside the pub for live music. 21 Tank House Lane.

8. Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

This Sat, Oct 4, Northern Maverick is hosting a dedicated Oktoberfest party filled with traditional Bavarian culture, music (there’s live DJs!), German-style food and a wide selection of craft beer. Tickets: $9.52+. Only Eventbrite tickets will be accepted. 115 Bathurst St.

9. The Pilot

Head to The Pilot this Saturday for an Oktoberfest celebration filled with Bavarian-style brews and eats! It’s the perfect spot to celebrate the festival in a central location. The event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. sharp (don’t miss the first toast)! 22 Cumberland St.

10. Pizzeria Defina

Pizza and Oktoberfest don’t usually go together, but Pizzeria Defina found a way to make it work! Until Oct 5, the Bavarian-inspired menu mixes German comfort food with pizza specialties at both Defina locations. The lineup includes an array of small plates (including an Oktoberfest charcuterie board), as well as German-style pizza, like bratwurst pizza with sauerkraut, apple, mushrooms and Guinness-braised onions! To finish, there’s a seasonal dessert: Defina Apfel Strudel with caramelized Ontario apples and vanilla gelato. 321 Roncesvalles Ave. | 1485 Dupont St.