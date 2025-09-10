Travel alert: 5 ways to celebrate Oktoberfest this fall in Ontario

In a few weeks, Ontarians will be dusting off their lederhosen and downing steins of cold bier to celebrate Bavarian culture! It’s all part of Oktoberfest celebrations, and the Kitchener-Waterloo region is the place to be as the area hosts the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside of Germany. From late September to mid-October, the region will be filled with traditional music and dance, tons of cool events, German cuisine and even a grand parade. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ontario this fall.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest: Official Keg Tapping event

The 57th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest runs from Sept 26 to Oct 18, 2025, and is filled with lively polkas, delicious Bavarian dishes, family-friendly fun, as well as festive vibes at German pubs! The Official Keg Tapping event takes place on Oct 10, 12 pm-1 pm, in the Willkommen Platz Biergarten located in front of Carl Zehr Square (head over at 11:30 am for the pre-show ceremony).

Willkommen Platz – “Welcome Place”

From Oct 10-12, 2025, downtown Kitchener transforms into a bustling outdoor Bavarian village, along King St from Queen St to Kitchener City Hall! Raise your stein in the Biergarten, savour authentic German cuisine from a variety of food vendors, shop at the local vendor market and grab some friends and sing along in front of the Circle K Main Stage at one of the live performances! All events in the Willkommen Platz are free; click here for all the details.

KIDtoberfest

Oktoberfest is much more than just sipping on Weissbier, it’s the perfect event for families! If you’ve got little ones between the ages of 3 and 10, celebrate KIDtoberfest for traditional music and dancing, Bavarian activities and family-friendly entertainment, like interactive accordions and German dance groups! Takes place at Kitchener City Hall Rotunda from Oct 10-12, 11-5 daily. Click here for the full schedule.

Savour authentic Bavarian food and listen to live music at Festhallen

Oktoberfest newbies will likely hear the word “festhallen” thrown around quite a bit. This actually means “festival halls” in Germany, and they’re the heart of the celebration in Kitchener-Waterloo! Each “festhalle” is hosted by a local German-Canadian club or partner venue, so you’ll get to experience authentic Bavarian music, dancing, food and drink at multiple venues.

This year, head to KoolHaus (Bingemans) for authentic Oktoberfest eats, like giant pretzels, savoury bratwurst, spaetzle and beer (with access to the lively KoolHaus outdoor party). The Alpine Club is one of five local German clubs maintaining its traditions, not only during Oktoberfest but throughout the year! Be entertained by the music of Wildbahn as well as performances from their own Alpine Dancers and Transylvania Club Dancers. Hubertushaus’ award-winning house band ‘The Seven Castles,” will bring together a mix of traditional Hofbrau with modern Schlager party hits to make you feel like you are in Munich! “Schuhplattler” to traditional music while enjoying Wiener Schnitzel with potato salad, or their famous Oktoberfest Sausage on a bun (with Sauerkraut, naturally).

Thanksgiving Day Parade

If anything, don’t miss the grand Thanksgiving Day Parade! This annual parade takes place on Mon, Oct 13, at 9:30 am. With its floats, bands, and inflatable characters, it puts the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to shame! General admission is free, but limited bleacher seating is available for purchase (about $10). Arrive early for the best views.