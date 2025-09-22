After a fire, a Michelin chef returns with a new Queen West restaurant

After years spent in kitchens in Europe and Asia and Toronto’s Vela, chef Marvin Palomo will be bringing his global experience and passion to a new restaurant opening on September 26. A meaningful project for him in more ways than one, Liliana will serve Italian cuisine with Asian influences in a cozy nook on Queen Street West.

The opening comes several months after a devastating fire forced the temporary closure of Vela — a Michelin-recommended King West venue where Chef Palomo was chef and partner — just days after what he describes as a “magical” night welcoming the new year.

When the opportunity arose to open his own restaurant, Palomo seized it — and brought along the “close and dedicated” team that worked with him at Vela.

The new restaurant’s name honours a late chef who mentored Palomo while he was studying in Piedmont, Italy and working in an acclaimed restaurant.

“It’s almost a full-circle moment because I’m paying homage to where it all started for me,” Palomo says. “She was a very big part of shaping my cooking career in terms of not just cooking, but in terms of hospitality.”

Palomo is also honouring his time working in Hong Kong by incorporating Asian influences into the menu, even though it remains rooted in traditional Italian structure. A signature dish is his aglio e olio spaghetti, reimagined with Asian chilli crisp and confit garlic. However, Palomo emphasises that it’s not fusion cuisine so much as a creative touch that adds new life to classic dishes.

“I don’t think our food is fusion whatsoever,” he says. “We’re just finding ingredients that complement these traditional methods of cooking.”

Palomo says to expect these dishes paired with Italian wines and signature cocktails featuring bold flavours like jasmine and black sesame.

All of this can be enjoyed in an intimate 30-seat space with a “classy vintage” aesthetic full of charm and character. Think warehouse windows, a 1950s vintage bar back, exposed brick walls, and restroom sinks that were once park water fountains.

As a neighbourhood restaurant, Palomo says the goal for Liliana is rooted in prioritizing how people feel when they enter.

“Our biggest thing was making sure people feel seen, and making sure people have a great time.”

Liliana will open at 1198 Queen Street West on September 26.