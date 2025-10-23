From secret bakeries to cocktail crawls: Toronto’s pop-up food scene is exploding

Toronto’s pop-up scene and food events are in full peak mode this fall! From secret alleyway bakeries selling small batches to cocktail crawls and chocolate-flavoured challenges, we’ve rounded up seven fresh arrivals that are worth a detour.

1. Tito Toronto: Secret Alley Bakery

Head to this micro-bakery’s pop-up for delicious croissants, pain suisse, chocolatine and custardy flans, all baked in small batches. Expect more unique items and products you can’t find at a farmers market, like Poached Pear Osmanthus Danishes and Black Garlic Miso Cronuts! Pastries will likely sell out fast, so pre-order your items to avoid disappointment. Takes place Sun, Oct 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. Location: 904 Dundas St W (backdoor). If pre-ordering, orders must be picked up before 2 p.m.

2. Burger Fest

From now until Nov 2, indulge in limited-time beefy creations and signature burger faves from select restaurants and vendors at The Well (perfect for sharing flights of sliders with friends between market laps)! At Aera, indulge in a dry-aged beef burger topped with cheddar, tomato, pickles and caramelized onion, or try L’Avenue’s bold morning twist on a classic Manila Burger: a juicy longanisa patty topped with a fluffy French omelette, melted cheddar cheese, and a crunchy layer of smoky hickory sticks, all stacked on a soft St. Martin’s potato bun. With each purchase, $1 will be donated to Second Harvest, supporting the fight against food insecurity in Toronto. Click here for all participating restaurants.

3. Cold Milk x Tiny’s General Cookie Pop-Up

This Fri, Oct 24, eat soft-baked, nostalgia-loaded cookies at Tiny’s General Store (80 Barton Ave) as part of a collab with Cold Milk Cookies. Cookie lovers will likely devour items from Cold Milk’s fall menu, like classic chocolate chunk, salted double chocolate and oatmeal salted toffee. Pair your cookie with a cold glass of milk, and you’re good to go! Cookies will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out, so line up early if you want that still-warm, gooey experience.

4. Rosé Brunch

Head to this part-brunch, part-day party at Soluna Toronto (314 Queen St W), which is generally considered one of the sexiest venues in the city! Expect an amazing meal followed by DJ-driven vibes laced with cool activations and Instagrammable moments. Of course, drinks will be flowing throughout the rosé-themed event. Ticket prices are tiered ($22.63+). Takes place Sun, Nov. 16. Brunch Seating: 12:30 p.m. | Day Party: 2 pm-8 pm.

5. Little Italy Cocktail Crawl

Sip your way through Little Italy on this guided cocktail crawl! You’ll visit posh bars like Bar Pompette, Suite 115 and Lonely Diner while tasting inventive Bearface Whisky cocktails and curated bites at each stop. Expect bold spirits, distinctive atmospheres and a taste of one of Toronto’s most iconic neighbourhoods. It’s a perfect after-work plan. Thurs, Oct 23, 4:30 pm-7:30 pm. Tickets: $99.55/person. Meet at Bar Pompette (607 College St) at 4:30 pm.

6. Cold Pizza Wine Club

What better way to end an evening than with pizza and wine? This monthly event allows you to immerse yourself in a 2-hour+ interactive seminar led by an expert sommelier, where you’ll gain valuable insights to elevate your wine game (everything from wine basics to in-depth knowledge of grape varietals, regions, and the winemaking process). Throughout the evening, you’ll enjoy four glasses of carefully selected wine to showcase the diversity of the grapes of the world. Bonus: Complimentary pizza and snacks will be provided! Ballyhoo Public House (526 Danforth Ave). Next event: Wed, Nov 5, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Chocolate Tasting Party: Not Your Grandma’s Sweets

Head to this no-snob chocolate tasting party in Liberty Village for bold flavours, sweet surprises and plenty of “you gotta try this” moments! It’s a 90-minute event, so it makes for a perfect solo outing, date, or night out with a group of friends. Your ticket includes four curated samples from a handcrafted chocolate bar lineup (no basic squares here, and it’s enough to leave most people seriously full). Tickets: $31.64+. QUEST XO Chocolate Lab, 25 Liberty St, Yellow Door on Atlantic. Fri, Nov 14, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 pm.