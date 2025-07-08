From banana pudding ice cream to matcha slushies: Toronto’s 11 chillest new treats

Nothing says summer in Toronto like chasing a little sugar rush. This season, the city’s full of new ways to cool off — from soft serve spun with Swiss chocolate to tea-infused gelatos and banana splits that look straight out of a vintage diner. Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia or just after the next viral treat, these 11 new (or newly buzzed-about) spots prove Toronto knows exactly how to keep things chill.

1. Haydn’s Açaí & Frozen Yogurt

The 2000’s seem to be making a comeback and with it, self-serve frozen yogurt. Haydn’s at Stackt Market puts the power in your hands (or ladle) with açai that’s 100 per cent organic and vegan, alongside froyo that’s anything but basic. The toppings are downright unmatched: raspberry chia seed jam, peach fruit pearls, biscoff cookie crumbles, mochi, pistachio butter, diced dates — here the line between a healthy sweet treat and a decadent dessert is dangerously blurred. Either way, it’s an edible work of art. If your summer mood board is a collage of coastal Californians and hot girl walks, this is your post-stroll destination. 28 Bathurst St. (Stackt Market)

2. Gelateria Dolce Mia

Who needs Sicily when you’ve got Howard Park? At Gelateria Dolce Mia, gelato dreams swirl daily, but it’s Sundays that steal the show. That’s when they serve granita the traditional Sicilian way — icy, crystalline, in sun-soaked flavours like lemon, almond, coffee and pistachio, all piled into a plush brioche bun (brioche col tuppo). It’s the kind of indulgence you’d wait in line for at Bam Bar in Taormina, now steps from Roncesvalles. Run by a family that’s been doing this back home for 30 years, Dolce Mia makes Toronto’s summer feel like an old-world holiday. 36 Howard Park Ave.

3. Kawartha Dairy

Can’t swing a weekend up north? Kawartha Dairy — Ontario’s crown jewel of cottage country ice cream — recently opened its first-ever Toronto scoop shop in a heritage building on the Danforth. Founded in 1937, Kawartha is synonymous with dock days, Muskoka chairs, and sneaky second cones. Now, you can grab a heaping scoop of Salty Caramel Truffle or Moose Tracks right here, minus the four-hour drive. It’s like cottaging without the gas bill — just pure, unfiltered Ontario nostalgia, on a cone. 888 Danforth Ave.

4. Lindt Ice Cream at Yorkdale

Your mall spree just got decadent. Yorkdale’s Lindt shop is now swirling soft serve all summer long in classic white chocolate, milk chocolate, or the ultimate twist (literally). This is no generic swirl — it’s crafted with their iconic Swiss chocolate, so expect that rich, velvety melt on your tongue deliciousness. It’s the poshest post-shopping pick-me-up. Warning: might ruin all other mall treats forever. 3401 Dufferin St.

5. Cha Cheng Tealato

Matcha lattes are practically a Toronto currency, so of course we’ve evolved: welcome tealato. This viral new counter at the front of Rolltation does Malaysian-inspired tea gelatos — matcha, hojicha, jasmine green tea, chrysanthemum lychee, Thai milk tea, plus brand-new oolong. Made in-house, it’s as creamy as it is aromatic. Think of it as the lovechild of your bubble tea obsession and your gelato dreams. If you’re tired of “just” coffee-flavoured everything, here’s your delicate, floral fix. 960 Bay St. (inside Rolltation)

6. Rosalu Snack Bar

This charming Christie Pits spot channels old-world Italian kitchens — Rosina and Luigi’s grandparents’ to be exact. New this summer are their playful espresso freezies: espresso martini, dirty chai, vanilla oat, salted caramel oat, and more to come with the inventive minds behind this willy wonka style spot. It’s a grown-up popsicle party, no pool required. 228 Christie St.

7. Gateau Ghost

Gateau Ghost was already your favourite moody café for a latte date, but this summer they dropped a slushie that basically broke Toronto. Inspired by Bellwoods Brewery’s iconic beer slushies, owner Jayden swapped brews for matcha, creating a bittersweet, frosty green drink that’s as Instagrammable as it is refreshing. It’s a little adult, a little childlike and entirely necessary to survive patio season. 974 College St.

8. Enzi

Toronto’s first New Zealand-style ice cream bar just landed in North York. Enzi does it like the Kiwis do: they take hard vanilla ice cream and fold in fresh frozen fruit — strawberries, raspberries, mango, banana, blueberries — right in front of you. The result? A not-too-sweet, ultra-creamy swirl that tastes like summer on a hiking trail. Co-founder Chris fell in love with this style abroad, and now it’s tucked away in a bustling food court, making every cone a mini vacation. 5317 Yonge St Unit E. (Upper East Food Club)

9. Rosie’s Burgers x Good Behaviour

For July only, Rosie’s Burgers (the city’s retro diner darling) is teaming up with Good Behaviour, the small-batch ice cream heroes, to serve banana pudding ice cream. Born from banana cream pie dreams and sweet diner nostalgia, every pint sold also sends $1 to SickKids — so yes, you absolutely deserve to take one home. Find it at any Good Behaviour scoop shop all through July. Blink and you’ll miss it. Pro tip: double it up with a burger for a fully unhinged, blissed-out cheat day. Multiple Locations

10. Bar Clams

Matty Matheson’s Bar Clams is already a local legend for its clam chowder and grilled cheese, but new on the menu is a banana split that’s pure technicolour Americana. Think: caramelized bananas sliced down the middle, crowned with scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, drenched in chocolate sauce, sprinkled with peanuts and rainbow confetti, finished with whipped cream and bright red cherries. It’s messy, nostalgic, and if summer was a dessert, this would be it. 802 Dundas St W.

11. Up & Armed

Who says you can’t accessorize your summer brain freeze? Up & Armed — the cult-fave jewelry shop known for its customizable charm necklaces and bracelets — just dropped something delightfully unexpected: Diet Coke slushies, served straight from the can (very chic). Available since July 3, these frosty sips are free when you build a customizable bracelet, letting you cool down while you stack up your arm candy. 903 Dundas St W.